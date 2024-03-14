Zelina Vega shows off stunning new look ahead of WWE SmackDown

Zelina Vega has shown off a new look ahead of WWE SmackDown. Vega is currently a part of the Latino World Order faction.

Latino World Order member Zelina Vega took to Instagram to show off an incredible new look ahead of SmackDown. Vega noted that she had been trying to master a new hairstyle, and she finally did it.

You can check it out in the image below or on her Instagram story by clicking here.

"Finally masted this hairstyle," she wrote on Instagram.

Vega shows off new look on her Instagram story.

Zelina Vega has accomplished a lot in her career. She won the inaugural Queen's Crown tournament and is a former Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Carmella.

The Princess of Staten Island has been on hiatus from the company since last March and recently gave birth to a son. Vega has mainly served as a manager for other WWE Superstars on the main roster but has had several moments as a singles star as well.

Zelina Vega is hungry for another title match in WWE

Zelina Vega had the biggest match of her career last year at Backlash 2023. She battled Rhea Ripely for the SmackDown Women's Championship and got a thunderous ovation from her hometown crowd in Puerto Rico.

The SmackDown star gave it everything, but Rhea Ripley was dominant in the match. The 33-year-old has not gotten another opportunity at a singles title since the bout last year. However, she has been pestering Nick Aldis on social media for another title match.

Vega lost her qualifying match for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match against Tiffany Stratton last month. She also came up short in the Last Chance Battle Royal on WWE RAW. Raquel Rodriguez won the Battle Royal to earn her way into the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, but Becky Lynch emerged victorious at the premium live event in Perth, Australia.

WWE fans should expect a newsworthy show this Friday as The Rock is once again scheduled to appear on SmackDown. As of now, Zelina Vega is not scheduled to be in action at WrestleMania.

However, Legado Del Fantasma has been an issue for Latino World Order on the main roster as late. Santos Escobar turned his back on the faction last year at Crown Jewel. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for the two factions on the Road to WrestleMania 40.