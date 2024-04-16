Zelina Vega shows off surprising body transformation ahead of WWE RAW

The WWE locker rooms are full of superstars who constantly work hard at upgrading their physiques and adding to their skill sets. One of the most dedicated seems to be Zelina Vega, who doesn't hesitate to share her newest looks and transformations with fans.

Queen Zelina began training at age 17 and made her in-ring debut at 20. After finding success in TNA and on the indies, World Wrestling Entertainment signed the Queens native in June 2017. She is a one-time Women's Tag Team Champion and is now a mainstay on WWE programming as a member of The LWO.

Vega took to her Instagram Stories today to share a workout selfie with fans. The 33-year-old revealed her abs and touted herself as "Boricua Strong."

"Boricua [Puerto Rico flag emoji] Strong [biceps flex emoij]," Zelina Vega wrote with the photo below.

Screenshot of Zelina Vega's post to Instagram Stories

Vega's last match came on the final SmackDown before WrestleMania XL. She was defeated by Elektra Lopez in just under three minutes.

Zelina Vega is not giving up on WWE gold

Zelina Vega is seen as one of the more well-rounded women's wrestlers in WWE, but this has not translated to a singles championship reign for the 14-year veteran.

Vega recently spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter and revealed that she is still on the hunt for the Women's Championship. She is adamant about needing a title win to prove the naysayers wrong.

"I feel like I've gotten the chance to do some amazing things, work with some amazing people. Andrade, and obviously I got to work very closely with Rey, I got to be the first-ever Queen of the Ring, and tag champion, but I've never actually gotten to be WWE Women's Champion. So, that's my goal. It's something that I really wanted to do and prove that I can do. There's been so many doubters and people who thought I couldn't do any of what I've accomplished," Zelina Vega said. [From 0:38 onwards]

The Women's Championship is currently held by Bayley, who won the title from IYO SKY at WrestleMania. The Women's World Championship is still held by Rhea Ripley.

Poll : What would be the better move for Zelina Vega? Turn heel and go with Legado del Fantasma Babyface run by herself, no allies, focused on the Women's Championship 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback