Zelina Vega shows off unique natural look ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE recently crowned the second-ever Queen of the Ring, but the first is still climbing the ranks of the women's division - Zelina Vega. The RAW Superstar has switched up her look once again, but this time there's a twist.

La Muñeca won the inaugural Queen's crown at Crown Jewel 2021. She's had one championship reign and several memorable matches since then, but the 33-year-old wrestler often goes viral for her different looks. From her Nicki Minaj birthday look, to ring gear inspired by anime/manga characters, to a more toned down style for the holidays, Vega is known for surprising the WWE Universe with her latest look.

The inaugural Queen of the Ring has rocked white-orange, white-grey, and white-pink hairstyles as of late, but few days ago, she went back to her all-natural hair. The look can be seen in these screenshots from episodes #30 and #31 of Vega's Zelvx and Charlie Girl podcast with Dakota Kai.

Trending

Zelina Vega speaks on her podcast (Photo Credits: Zelvx & Charlie Girl YouTube)

Vega noted earlier this month how her real hair had gotten very healthy thanks to a new wig supplier she's using, Kendra Simmons. The LWO member said these products allowed her hair to grow and heal with no color or heat for around 2 years, and she was able to keep changing her look for WWE events. She was happy with the progress, and pointed to how she gets to express herself and her love for hair art and cosplay, all because Simmons takes her visions and makes them a reality.

Rey Mysterio pitches big event for WWE

The LWO returned to World Wrestling Entertainment in 2023 and has been a top faction ever since. The group currently features Rey Mysterio, Zelina Vega, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Dragon Lee.

Mysterio wants to represent LWO in a major way by bringing a WWE Premium Leve Event to Mexico. The Hall of Famer recently spoke with WrestleRant and pitched the big idea.

"Mexico has always been an incredible crowd for wrestling, and what better way to pay it off than with WWE coming then and giving them something special as a PLE?" Rey Mysterio said. [15:40 - 16:00]

The Ultimate Underdog went on to say that he hoped the Mexico PLE can happen within the next 3 years. Rey was adamant that fans in Mexico deserve a PLE, and he suggested how the venue should be the legendary Estadio Azteca stadium, which once held 132,247 people.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback