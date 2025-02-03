Zilla Fatu replies to Jey Uso after he sends a two-word message to Jimmy Uso

Zilla Fatu has reacted to Jey Uso's message to Jimmy Uso. Jey won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match and was greeted backstage by Jimmy and Jacob Fatu.

The 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match featured several top superstars, including Roman Reigns, CM Punk, AJ Styles, Bron Breakker, and John Cena, who was in the final two alongside Jey. The 39-year-old entered the Royal Rumble Match at #20 and won the first Rumble of his career.

Jimmy posted a video on social media embracing his brother after the Men's Royal Rumble Match. Jey responded with a short message, to which Zilla Fatu replied with a one-word message.

"YEET," wrote Zilla.

Sam Roberts believes Jey Uso will challenge Gunther

Sam Roberts strongly believes Jey Uso will challenge Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. However, he noted that he wouldn't be surprised to see Jey challenge his former tag team partner, Cody Rhodes.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts said:

"I mean, I have to believe that Jey Uso is going to go after Gunther at WrestleMania. Although, it would be really interesting if the guy that he was the tag team champs with, Cody Rhodes, is the guy that he picked, and it was Jey Uso vs. Cody Rhodes somehow. It would be amazing."

After parting ways with The Bloodline in 2023, Jey was first introduced to the Monday Night RAW roster by Cody Rhodes. The duo also won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship before losing the titles to The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Damian Priest) after a nine-day title reign.

Rhodes retained the Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Meanwhile, Gunther was recently victorious over Jey at Saturday Night's Main Event, retaining the World Heavyweight Championship against the 39-year-old.

Jey will appear on tomorrow's edition of Monday Night RAW. It remains to be seen who he chooses to challenge at WrestleMania 41.

