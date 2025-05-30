Zoey Stark gets supportive message from surprising former WWE rival

WWE Superstar Zoey Stark suffered an injury on last week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The 31-year-old has received a surprisingly supportive message from former rival Bayley.

The former Pure Fusion Collective member was carried to the back after she landed awkwardly on her right leg while attempting a missile dropkick on Kairi Sane during a triple-threat Money in the Bank qualifier match that also featured Rhea Ripley. In her previous main roster bout before this, Stark teamed up with Shayna Baszler to compete in a No. 1 Contendership Gauntlet Match for a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41. The unlikely pairing of Bayley and Lyra Valkyria won the contest to punch a ticket to The Show of Shows.

Zoey Stark underwent surgery after sustaining the injury. She posted an update on Instagram, noting she was feeling déjà vu, referencing a similar injury from 2021 that also required surgery. Along with several other stars, WWE veteran Bayley has also posted a supportive message for Stark on her Instagram post.

"You got this dude. ❤️🐈," she wrote.

Bayley's message to Zoey Stark (Picture courtesy: Stark's Instagram post)

Lyra Valkyria speaks about Zoey Stark's injury

WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria shared her thoughts on Zoey Stark's unfortunate injury.

In a recent interview with Dublin Live, the Irish star pointed out that it was heartbreaking to witness the injury. The 28-year-old stated that she hoped Stark was doing okay, as she mentioned Zoey had dealt with a similar injury in the past.

"I can honestly say that injury was extremely, extremely heartbreaking to see live, and I know that the whole locker room is really hoping that Zoey [Stark] will come through this. I know what it’s like to tear my ACL, but so does Zoey. I haven’t heard officially what the extent of the injury is, but I really, really hope that she is doing okay and can come through it and out the other side even better. It’s going to take a lot of mental toughness, but she’s been through it once. I’m sure she knows what’s ahead of her," she said.

Stark is expected to be out of action for the remainder of 2025. It will be interesting to see how long it will take for the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion to get medically cleared to compete again.

