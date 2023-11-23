Zoey Stark sends four-word message ahead of Survivor Series

Zoey Stark has sent a four-word message ahead of her upcoming title match at WWE Survivor Series 2023.

Stark competed in a fatal-five way match for the Women's World Championship earlier this month at Crown Jewel, but Rhea Ripley managed to retain her title. On the November 6 episode of WWE RAW, Zoey Stark outlasted everyone else in a Battle Royal to become the number one contender for the Women's World Championship. She is set to battle Ripley for the title this Saturday at the Premium Live Event.

Ahead of WWE Survivor Series, Stark took to Twitter to deliver a four-word message. She noted that the PLE was only a few days away, as seen in her post below.

"T minus 3 days," she wrote.

The 29-year-old arrived on the main roster at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia earlier this year. She helped Trish Stratus defeat Becky Lynch at the event and served as the legend's protege for months. However, she decided to leave Stratus behind after the veteran lost to Lynch in a Steel Cage match at WWE Payback.

Former WWE writer predicts Zoey Stark's downfall following Survivor Series

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently predicted that Zoey Stark would fall back to the middle of the pack if she loses this Saturday night.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that Zoey Stark is not in a prominent position at Survivor Series and suggested that she only received the opportunity because Rhea Ripley needs opponents.

Russo added that she will likely be back in the middle of the card following the Premium Live Event.

"I don't think she's in a prominent spot at all bro. I think they just need opponents for Rhea Ripley. Next month it will be Shayna Baszler...Yeah, but right after this, you know, she's gonna go right down to the middle of the pack bro," Vince Russo said.

Rhea Ripley has been dominant as Women's World Champion, and Zoey Stark will certainly be heading into Saturday's title match as the underdog. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Stark if she loses to The Eradicator at WWE Survivor Series.

Are you looking forward to the Women's World Championship match this Saturday? Who do you think will emerge victorious?