Nia Jax’s WWE return should inspire 39-year-old to come out of retirement after five years

On the September 11 edition of WWE RAW, former RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax shocked viewers with an explosive return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Her comeback put her straight into the main program of the red brand's women's division, as she attacked both Raquel Rodriguez and Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley in the main event. How Jax will factor into the title picture remains to be seen.

This should prompt WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella to make her own comeback to face a current star in the latter's dream match. More on that in a bit.

The 39-year-old former Divas Champion faced Ronda Rousey for the world title at Evolution 2018. She lost the 14-minute match despite multiple interferences from her twin sister, Brie Bella, and has since stayed retired, aside from a one-off appearance during the Women's Royal Rumble match in 2022.

Nikki got married last year to Russian dancer Artem Chigvintsev and changed her last name from 'Bella' to 'Garcia' on all her social channels. She has been living her life away from the ring.

Nikki Bella's return could open up the possibility of a match against Maxxine Dupri, who is not only one of the fastest-rising female WWE stars on the main roster but also is building a name outside the company. Dupri named the Hall of Famer as her dream opponent earlier this year during SummerSlam weekend.

Nikki's ex-fiance, John Cena, returned to WWE television in 2023

John Cena, much like Nikki Bella, is not a regular performer anymore. The two got engaged over WrestleMania season in 2017 and subsequently re-enacted it for the live crowd at the Show of Shows after competing in a mixed tag team match together. But they ultimately broke off the engagement a year later. This came after being in a relationship for six years.

In what seemed like yet another one-off appearance by John Cena after a disappointing WrestleMania match against Austin Theory, the 16-time world champion surprised fans with the announcement that he was booked for more dates.

He returned on the September 1st edition of SmackDown, hosted the Payback premium live event, flew to India for Superstar Spectacle, and will be making his return to the blue brand on the upcoming episode.

Would you like to see The Bella Twins return to WWE television for a potential match between Nikki Bella and Maxxine Dupri? Sound off in the comments section below.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.