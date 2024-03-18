Nia Jax sends message ahead of major match on WWE RAW

WWE has stacked this week's RAW with a loaded card full of WrestleMania 40 implications. Nia Jax is gearing up for one major match and has just quietly made a statement.

Jax has targeted Becky Lynch on The Road to WrestleMania XL. The Irresistible Force is on a tear through the locker room amid frustration over her WrestleMania status, while The Man is set to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship.

Jax vs. Lynch in a Last Woman Standing match will take place on this week's RAW from Raleigh, North Carolina. Triple H issued a statement on the match earlier. The Rock's second cousin also took to X to promote the grudge match. She shared the official poster and a simple hashtag that serves as a bold statement on her mindset.

"#WWERaw," Jax wrote with the official match graphic.

RAW will mark the third WWE TV singles match between Jax and Lynch. The RAW Day 1 opener in January saw Jax win clean, but then she won via disqualification on March 4 due to interference from Liv Morgan.

Becky Lynch shares story on WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have been together since 2019. They were engaged in August 2019, then welcomed their first child in December 2020. The pro wrestling power couple tied the knot on June 29, 2021.

The Man and The Visionary are soulmates. Despite their close relationship, Lynch has revealed that it took a while before she let her husband read her upcoming memoir, The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl.

Lynch recently took to Instagram to explain why she held off on letting Rollins read the book. She included The Architect's full review, which can be seen with her additional comments by clicking here.

"There is no ones opinion I hold in higher regard than @wwerollins - so it took me a long time before I let him read my book . He liked it! So I asked him for a blurb because he's honest and I'm shameless," she wrote.

Lynch will release her book on Tuesday, March 26, via Amazon and all major retailers. The project was described as a "deeply personal memoir" by the publisher, Gallery Books.

