Nick Aldis to announce another WrestleMania 41 match on SmackDown but with a major twist? Exploring the potential

Nick Aldis has been doing a fantastic job regulating the chaos on SmackDown. The upcoming episode of the blue brand will be the penultimate episode before WrestleMania 41 and Aldis could make some major announcements. The 38-year-old could make a blockbuster match official between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest for The Show of Shows.

Ad

The two former World Champions have been involved in a heated rivalry for the past few weeks. This week on SmackDown, McIntyre and Priest will come face-to-face and their segment may lead to a match getting added to the WrestleMania 41 card. However, there could be a massive twist in the story, something that could add more drama and excitement to it.

Nick Aldis could make a bold announcement, stating that Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest will be a Street Fight with the winner getting a future World Title shot. A major reason it may happen is that the WWE Universe has not shown much interest in this storyline lately. But, the addition of such a stipulation could raise the stakes and make it feel like a true WrestleMania-worthy clash.

Ad

Trending

Priest and McIntyre are undeniably two of the biggest stars in WWE, both being former World Heavyweight Champions. Should Nick Aldis make it a Number One Contender Match, it could pave the way for them to get involved in the Undisputed WWE Title picture following 'Mania. Besides, a Street Fight serves as the perfect stipulation for both stars to put an end to their unfinished business.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, this is entirely speculation as of now. While McIntyre vs. Priest happening at WrestleMania 41 seems inevitable, it remains to be seen whether this bout will get a stipulation added to it.

Nick Aldis to make another major move for Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest before WrestleMania 41?

Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre's feud has reached a point where they are bloodthirsty for each other. Both superstars have been causing havoc on SmackDown for the past few weeks. To avoid any further chaos before The Show of Shows, Nick Aldis might take a proactive step this week on the blue brand.

Ad

The SmackDown GM could lay down a strict rule, stating that if Priest or McIntyre touch each other before WrestleMania, they would not get a match. This could allow Aldis to keep things under control on SmackDown. Also, this will add more drama to their rivalry as The Punisher and The Scottish Warrior are hellbent on destroying each other.

The last time both superstars went unhinged, Drew McIntyre faced the consequences as some shattered glass from a car's windshield got into his eye. Considering the brutality that could unfold again, there is a high possibility for Nick Aldis to come up with such a no-contact stipulation.

Ad

Expand Tweet

However, this is merely speculation and only time will tell what happens. The upcoming episode of SmackDown could see a new layer unfold in the rivalry between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More