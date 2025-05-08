Nick Aldis to be attacked & injured by 2 top WWE stars after what went down on SmackDown? Potential explored

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis needs to oversee one more episode of SmackDown ahead of Backlash 2025. However, there is a chance that the GM could be attacked and injured this Friday by Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa after what went down on last week’s episode.
LA Knight and Damian Priest kicked off the blue brand last week, and after a promo, faced each other in a singles match. Before either superstar could win, Solo Sikoa interfered, causing the referee to ring the bell. Annoyed by this, Priest and Knight worked in unison to punish Sikoa. However, he was saved by Jacob Fatu.
This didn’t go down well with Nick Aldis, and the SmackDown General Manager said that the Sikoa & Co. had caused two DQs in two consecutive weeks. As a consequence, Fatu would now face LA Knight and Damian Priest at Backlash and defend the US Championship.
Solo reminded Aldis that Drew McIntyre was the number-one contender, and thus, he must be the one to face The Samoan Werewolf. In response, the GM added The Scottish Psychopath to the equation as well, making Fatu’s first-ever title defense a Fatal Four Way Match.
Needless to say, this creates a lot of problems for Jacob Fatu, who has a high chance of losing his title without getting pinned or submitted. Hence, there is a chance that The Samoan Werewolf and Solo Sikoa could retaliate and attack Nick Aldis for this predicament.
Sikoa and Fatu could also give a kayfabe injury to the General Manager in the process. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far and only time will tell if such an angle could play out on the blue brand.
Nick Aldis could ban Solo Sikoa from Backlash
Solo Sikoa has been causing a lot of interference during several matches on WWE SmackDown lately. One of these instances also saw him costing Jacob Fatu a title shot against the former United States Champion, LA Knight, ahead of WrestleMania 41.
However, since The Samoan Werewolf will now defend his title in a Fatal Four Way Match at Backlash, the bout will automatically have no disqualification rules. Thus, Sikoa can attack Fatu’s opponents in St. Louis and give The Samoan Werewolf a big advantage.
To prevent this from happening, Nick Aldis could ban Solo Sikoa from Backlash. This would ensure that the United States Championship match, which has almost all the big stars of SmackDown, happens in a fair manner. However, as of now, this is also speculative.
It will be interesting to see what Jacob Fatu does on the go-home episode of the blue brand this week.