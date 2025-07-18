Nick Aldis to ban 3 major stars from SummerSlam; huge change to John Cena's match? 5 Things the WWE SmackDown GM could announce on tonight's show

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will continue to build towards SummerSlam 2025, where Nick Aldis could make interesting decisions involving the likes of John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and Jacob Fatu.

The most recent edition of Saturday Night's Main Event was a great show that featured drama involving WWE SmackDown Superstars like Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Logan Paul, and Solo Sikoa. Nick Aldis will likely capitalize on the momentum and announce major things related to the upcoming premium live event.

Without further ado, here are five big announcements that could happen tonight.

#5. LA Knight is back on WWE SmackDown

The weeks leading to Saturday Night's Main Event saw LA Knight appear on several episodes of WWE RAW to build his match against Seth Rollins. He successfully defeated The Visionary, and their feud appears to be over for the time being.

It could be good news for viewers of WWE SmackDown as The Megastar could once again become a full-time member of the brand and concentrate on building rivalries there. Nick Aldis could announce the same on tonight's episode of the blue brand.

#4. Damian Priest could face Aleister Black at WWE SummerSlam 2025

On last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Damian Priest confronted a frustrated Aleister Black, who had lost his match against Ron Killings that night. Black seemingly turned heel as he unexpectedly assaulted Priest, thus beginning a new rivalry.

The two stars could engage in a brawl tonight, after which Nick Aldis could step in to announce a one-on-one match between them at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

#3. MFTs banned from ringside at WWE SummerSlam

Solo Sikoa defended his United States Championship against Jimmy Uso at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. After the match, Talla Tonga, Tonga Loa, and JC Mateo entered the ring to unleash an assault on Jimmy. Thankfully, Jacob Fatu entered the picture to save his cousins from the heels.

Considering everything that happened at Saturday Night's Main Event, WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis could announce a United States Championship match between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa at SummerSlam 2025, where the MFTs would be banned from ringside to ensure Fatu gets a fair shot at the title.

#2. Women's United States Championship match at WWE SummerSlam 2025

On a recent episode of WWE SmackDown, the upstart Giuliua changed the landscape of the Women's Division by defeating Zelina Vega to become the new Women's United States Champion. Although a rematch between the two hasn't been announced yet, it could take place at SummerSlam 2025.

General Manager Nick Aldis could announce a WWE Women's United States Championship match for The Biggest Party of the Summer, which could also feature stars like Chelsea Green and Bianca Belair, to deliver a stacked match to the fans.

#1. Huge stipulation for John Cena vs Cody Rhodes at WWE SummerSlam 2025

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will host a contract signing between John Cena and Cody Rhodes for their Undisputed WWE Championship match at SummerSlam 2025. Considering the history of contract signings in Titanland, a brawl is likely to occur tonight.

If that happens, Nick Aldis could announce a major stipulation for the upcoming Undisputed WWE Championship match at SummerSlam, like a Last Man Standing match or a Steel Cage match. A brutal stipulation will ensure the main event of this year's SummerSlam will be a must-see battle for all the fans.

