Nick Aldis to ban 4-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion from appearing at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility 

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis is working with Triple H and filling match slots for different superstars at WrestleMania 41. Interestingly, there is a chance that the former could ban Randy Orton from the Show of Shows.

The Viper was going to face Kevin Owens in Las Vegas. The Prizefighter had been the epicenter of terror for several months, dropping his friends with a banned Packaged Piledriver. Randy Orton was KO’s first victim. Ironically, the former Universal Champion has taken time off to undergo neck surgery.

Because of this, Owens would be missing WrestleMania 41, simultaneously ending the Road to Mania for The Apex Predator as well. When Nick Aldis informed Orton about this last week after KO’s promo, The Viper landed an RKO on the GM. Aldis has released a video announcing Damian Priest versus Drew McIntyre for WrestleMania 41. He also said that he would talk about the attack on him last week, but not via social media.

This would be the second-last episode of WWE SmackDown ahead of The Show of Shows. While finding a credible and deserving opponent for Randy Orton in this window would be difficult, Nick Aldis could ban the four-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion from WrestleMania 41 to end the problem altogether.

This wasn’t the first time The Apex Predator had landed an RKO on Aldis. He also executed the finisher on the General Manager right after he was signed to the blue brand following the end of his injury hiatus at the 2023 Survivor Series. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation.

Randy Orton could face John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 41

Finding a WrestleMania 41 opponent for Randy Orton is a complex task. Aside from Kevin Owens and other top stars who are locked into their respective matches, the rest of the roster doesn’t compare to the stature and experience of The Viper. This leaves John Cena as one of the only viable options to be put in a match with The Apex Predator.

Both superstars began their WWE careers in 2002 after sharing a ring in the company’s Ohio Valley Wrestling developmental territory. Over the next two decades, while Cena won the World Championship 16 times, Orton was close behind, winning it 14 times. Moreover, both men had added to their world title win totals by dethroning each other several times.

Despite sharing an iconic rivalry, John Cena versus Randy Orton never made it to WrestleMania. But the company now has a chance to make it happen, considering this is Mr. You Can’t See Me’s final year in WWE.

The Viper had noted that he would come for the Undisputed Championship after dealing with Kevin Owens at the Show of Shows. With no KO, he could get impatient and demand a direct shot at the champ. But since Cena is the number one contender right now, WWE could make The Apex Predator face the Leader of Cenation on Night One to earn a title shot against Cody Rhodes for Night Two.

WWE could make Cena win the match with The Rock’s help, establishing them as a well-oiled machine that could easily defeat Rhodes as well. An unfair loss would also give Randy Orton the leverage he would need to get back into the Undisputed Championship storyline after the Show of Shows. This is also speculative so far. It would be interesting to see if The Viper makes it to Las Vegas.

