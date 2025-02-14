Nick Aldis to ban major Bloodline member from WWE SmackDown because of important reason? Exploring the possibility

Friday Night SmackDown has become the land of chaos lately and Nick Aldis has been pulling out all stops to reinstate peace and authority. With Elimination Chamber on the horizon, the blue brand General Manager has a huge task in hand for tonight's show. Given the recent upheavals on the blue brand, Aldis could make a bold declaration concerning The Bloodline.

Ad

The upcoming episode of SmackDown will emanate from Washington D.C. and Nick Aldis might ban Solo Sikoa from the show. The former Tribal Chief made a shocking return on the blue brand last week and ambushed Cody Rhodes. Sikoa seems to be on a rampage and there are high chances that he may continue causing havoc on the brand tonight.

A massive Triple Threat Qualifying Match for the Men's Elimination Chamber is set to take place tonight. Therefore, Nick Aldis could ban Solo Sikoa from the show to ensure that the latter does not ruin the high-stakes match. The General Manager may have a hunch that The Bloodline leader's presence could be detrimental, especially after what happened last week.

Ad

Trending

Hence, Aldis could make a bold declaration, making this huge announcement backstage. A bold move like that will not only establish Sikoa as an intimidating threat but it will also create a thick air of tension throughout the episode. The WWE Universe could be left wondering whether the former Tribal Chief would invade SmackDown following a potential suspension.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, this is currently nothing but speculation. It remains to be seen what WWE has in store for Solo Sikoa following his massive comeback.

Nick Aldis could make a huge Solo Sikoa match official for Elimination Chamber

Last week on SmackDown, Cody Rhodes suffered the wrath of a returning Solo Sikoa. As he was celebrating his victory over The Bloodline, the 31-year-old ambushed him from behind. This may have certainly infuriated Rhodes as he once again found himself entangled in The Bloodline saga.

Ad

The American Nightmare could be blazing with fury as he might call out Sikoa tonight. Cody Rhodes could storm into Nick Aldis' office, with a fierce determination to put an end to this once and for all. He could ask the General Manager to give him a match against The Street Champion at Elimination Chamber.

Driven by his anger and conviction, The American Nightmare might vow to end Solo Sikoa for good, calling it the last chapter of their rivalry. As a result, Aldis may have no other choice but to make this potential match official for the upcoming spectacle in Toronto.

Should a match between Rhodes and Sikoa happen at Elimination Chamber, it could have a massive stipulation. It remains to be seen how the story unfolds on SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback