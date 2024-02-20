Nick Aldis to ban popular WWE duo from Elimination Chamber following their actions on RAW? Exploring major twist

The latest episode of WWE RAW included several SmackDown Superstars, but it seems that there were at least two who were not invited to be part of the show.

There were a number of women, including Naomi, Mia Yim, Tiffany Stratton, Bianca Belair, Elektra Lopez, B-Fab, Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn, and Zelina Vega, who were invited to be part of the show, but Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso were not included in this invitation.

Expand Tweet

While Cody Rhodes made it clear that he did not want to take any action against Solo Sikoa for costing him his match against Drew McIntyre, Jimmy Uso went on to cost his own brother his first singles championship.

During the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Jey Uso was one count away from winning the Intercontinental Championship before his brother cost him the match and assaulted him. This could lead to SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis making a bold decision and refusing to allow Sikoa and Jimmy Uso to travel to Perth, Australia, for the Elimination Chamber 2024 Premium Live Event.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will be guests on The Grayson Waller Effect at Elimination Chamber: Perth, and it would be the perfect time for The Bloodline to send a message, which is what Aldis needs to avoid.

Will Nick Aldis ban Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa from WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth? Looking at the possibility

It has become increasingly clear over the past few weeks that Nick Aldis does not care about being on Roman Reigns' good side and will always do what is best for business in WWE.

Even The Rock making his blockbuster return probably won't be enough to sway Aldis to the dark side and see him making deals with Reigns in the same way Adam Pearce once did.

Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso broke the rules by interfering in matches on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, and Aldis has to make an example out of them so that other superstars do not decide to make unscheduled appearances on the opposite brand.

Do you think Nick Aldis will punish Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso for their actions this week on RAW? Sound off in the comments section below!