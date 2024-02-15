Former champions to ruin Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins' WWE Elimination Chamber appearance? Exploring the possibility

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are now scheduled to make a special appearance on The Grayson Waller Effect at the upcoming 2024 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. This announcement was made by the Stamford-based promotion through their social media accounts where a video clip featuring Waller made this segment official.

However, the Elimination Chamber appearance of Cody and The Visionary might get ruined at the hands of former NXT North American Champion Solo Sikoa and former tag team champion Jimmy Uso.

The potential scenario that might unfold could see these two Bloodline members crashing this segment and eventually launching an attack on both of the stars. This might be done to send a message from the Samoan faction that The Visionary and The American Nightmare were 'marked' men and the trouble they will face in the upcoming weeks, especially after the arrival of The Rock.

Earlier, reports stated that the Hollywood star might wrestle in a match at the Elimination Chamber PLE. However, given the changing scenario of the past few weeks, the actual presence of The Great One at this event seems to be unlikely now. Additionally, Roman Reigns is also not advertised for the Perth event, which could be indication of his absence from this event.

This could also be why Solo and Jimmy might step in to send a clear message to both of the stars during The Grayson Waller Effect. Also, fans might witness Waller joining The Bloodline members in this beatdown as he even extended his support for The Great One on multiple instances.

It will be interesting to witness what will happen at Elimination Chamber: Perth 2024 when Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will make their special appearances.

Cody Rhodes' big match announced for the upcoming WWE RAW

The upcoming episode of Monday Night seems to be a major show for the fans of Cody Rhodes as The American Nightmare is set to lock horns against Drew McIntyre in a singles bout. This match was announced by the promotion after the latest episode of the red brand, where The Scottish Warrior distracted Sami Zayn in his match in the main event, leading to Shinsuke Nakamura taking the win.

Further, after the match, McIntyre tried to launch a post-match assault on Sami before Cody Rhodes came out and saved Sami Zayn. This resulted in the announcement of a match between these two stars.

For those who might know, the Scottish wrestler is also set to enter this year's Men's Elimination Chamber Match, with the winner getting a world title shot against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40. So the match seemingly holds equal importance for both stars as Cody Rhodes certainly doesn't want to lose his momentum on The Road to WrestleMania 40.

