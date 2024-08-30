Nick Aldis to ban star from Bash in Berlin; Randy Orton's replacement revealed - 4 things the WWE SmackDown GM can announce on tonight's episode 

Nick Aldis has a big night ahead of him, with SmackDown set to emanate from Germany. One night before the Bash in Berlin premium live event, a lot could happen on the show.

From decisions about Saturday's event to resolving current issues on the blue brand, Aldis has a lot to do on tonight's show. There are a few big announcements ready to be made, all of which would excite the WWE Universe.

So, let's get into it. Here are four things Nick Aldis can announce on SmackDown tonight.

#4. Blair Davenport is banned from Bash in Berlin

The WWE Women's Tag Team Titles will be defended at Bash in Berlin, with Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill getting another shot at the gold. Their last title match against The Unholy Union ended in a disqualification after Blair Davenport interfered.

To combat this, Nick Aldis can ban her from Bash in Berlin. The SmackDown general manager could make his decision tonight, especially if Belair and Cargill try to force the issue themselves.

Aldis needs to ensure the same finish doesn't play out at the premium live event. With that being said, expect a huge twist at the end of the match. If they don't win back the titles, one of Jade Cargill or Bianca Belair might turn heel.

#3. Nick Aldis makes Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes a Best of 7 Series

One of the most consistent parts of SmackDown recently has been Carmelo Hayes and Andrade's matches. The two have faced each other thrice in the past month, with the babyface winning twice. However, their issue is far from over.

Hayes is set to face Andrade again in Berlin, where he will hope to even the score and make it 2-2. If that is the case, Nick Aldis may end up announcing a Best of Seven series with stakes at the end. After all, we would be over halfway through it already.

Aldis has the chance to maximize his show's strengths. Right now, it's hard to argue against Carmelo Hayes and Andrade being the best part of SmackDown every week. A few more matches between the pair wouldn't hurt, especially as their rivalry continues to grow.

#2. The Bloodline's next match is announced

Last week's episode of SmackDown saw the combined forces of DIY and The Street Profits get thwarted by The Bloodline. Solo Sikoa's group is a danger to the roster, which is not good news for Nick Aldis.

The general manager can do something about it the show, by announcing The Bloodline's next match. Whether it is tonight or next week, Aldis should make an eight-man tag team match between Solo's crew and the babyfaces they recently destroyed.

This would be a great showcase for Jacob Fatu, while Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa get more time in the ring. Meanwhile, The Street Profits and DIY can enjoy another high-profile outing against The Bloodline, as WWE fans wait for Roman Reigns to return once again.

#1. Nick Aldis confirms Gunther would replace Randy Orton on WWE SmackDown

Image credit: WWE.com

Considering Bash in Berlin could change SmackDown's main event scene for good, Nick Aldis has been relatively quiet about Randy Orton jumping to RAW. The Viper will remain on the Monday nights if he can win the World Heavyweight Championship.

This would lead to Gunther moving to SmackDown, with Orton subtly confirming that would be the case. However, WWE hasn't fully acknowledged it. This is why Aldis should take the initiative and confirm the consequences of a World Heavyweight Title change on Saturday.

