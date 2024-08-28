Judgment Day member to get kicked out; world title change due to sudden turn? 4 betrayals that may happen at WWE Bash in Berlin

WWE's next premium live event, Bash in Berlin, is this Saturday. With five intriguing matches on the card, we can expect some huge surprises.

One or two of them might involve a betrayal. A few shocking turns could really shake things up on RAW and SmackDown, while ensuring the German crowd gets an epic night of twists and turns.

So, let's look at four betrayals that are possible at Bash in Berlin.

#4. Carlito is The Judgment Day's first sacrifice

Image credit: WWE.com

The Judgment Day seems tightly knit. However, once the group starts suffering setbacks, we will find out how united they truly are. It would come as a shock, but Finn Balor could showcase his ruthless side after the mixed tag team match at Bash in Berlin.

Carlito could mess up his interference, allowing The Terror Twins to defeat Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio. After the match, Balor, Dominik, and JD McDonagh can put the boots in and kick the WWE veteran out of The Judgment Day.

It's a good way to get them even more heel heat, as Carlito has been quite entertaining as the "joker" of the group. That wouldn't be cool.

#3. Kevin Owens turns heel after losing to Cody Rhodes at Bash in Berlin

We have been warned about this. Kevin Owens has a tendency to betray his friends, albeit it hasn't happened for a while. KO gave Cody Rhodes his word that he wouldn't do it, but that doesn't guarantee anything.

Owens could turn heel on The American Nightmare at Bash in Berlin. He is unlikely to win the WWE Championship either way, so a post-match beatdown seems likely.

It would add some intensity to their feud, while setting up a blockbuster rematch. Kevin Owens needs to bring back The Prizefighter, especially after having a sniff at singles gold after a long time.

#2. Bianca Belair snaps and attacks Jade Cargill

A feud between Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill seems inevitable. It's just a matter of when WWE will pull the trigger. The turn might just happen at Bash in Berlin, where the duo will challenge Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Considering it's on a premium live event, expect either a title change or a heel turn. The latter could happen if Belair and Cargill fail to dethrone The Unholy Union again, with The EST of WWE snapping and attacking her partner.

Bianca Belair has hinted at a heel turn in the past, so a short run as a villain could do wonders for her. Meanwhile, Jade Cargill can connect even further with the WWE Universe as a singles star following Bash in Berlin. Their eventual match will be a spectacle of the highest order.

#1. Ludwig Kaiser costs Gunther the World Heavyweight Championship

This would seem to be a massive shock, coming out of nowhere. But Gunther must be careful. Ludwig Kaiser is not on the Bash in Berlin card, despite being from Germany. That would be enough to tick off any WWE Superstar who isn't booked on a show in their home country.

Kaiser will likely accompany The Ring General for his match against Randy Orton, seemingly in his corner. However, when the time is right, the Imperium member can stab Gunther in the back, leading to an RKO ending his World Heavyweight Title reign in just four weeks.

It would be quite the breakout moment for Ludwig Kaiser, who has earned his way to the upper echelons of WWE RAW. Him betraying Gunther to end Imperium, once and for all, would be a huge way to end Bash in Berlin.

