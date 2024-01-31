Nick Aldis to ban top WWE Superstar from SmackDown following Royal Rumble? Potential scenario explored

Nick Aldis hasn’t been fond of The Bloodline’s leader since Roman Reigns tried to overpower him. The tension is boiling, and the power shift is visible.

Aldis booked Roman Reigns for a Fatal Four-Way at the Royal Rumble because The Bloodline interfered during the number one contender match. At Royal Rumble, Solo Sikoa interfered and rushed to help Roman Reigns by assaulting the others.

It goes without saying that Nick Aldis isn’t a fan of this, and he might take action against The Enforcer for this. Of course, banning Sikoa from SmackDown is one option, or booking a rematch for Reigns while banning the former from ringside is another.

Either way, The Bloodline will need to be careful about how they run things on SmackDown. The faction was used to Adam Pearce giving them the space to be as dominant as they wanted to be, but the blue brand’s new General Manager isn’t going to do the same.

Nick Aldis teased signing Brock Lesnar’s replacement for SmackDown

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Adam Pearce was seen talking to returning superstar Andrade and successfully getting him to sign with the red brand. During the segment, Nick Aldis walked in, claiming that he had quite an offer for Andrade, and it was a shame that Pearce got it.

Following the segment, Aldis got on the phone and revealed to Pearce that it was Bron Breakker. Breakker became quite a sensation after he reportedly replaced Brock Lesnar in the Royal Rumble Match. If Aldis can successfully bring Breakker to SmackDown, the superstars on the blue brand’s roster should remain cautious!

Previously, Aldis acquired the services of Randy Orton, while Adam Pearce got CM Punk to sign with WWE RAW. Will Bron Breakker sign up for the blue brand? Only time will tell!

Do you want to see Bron Breakker on SmackDown? Share your views in the comment section below!

