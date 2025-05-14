Nick Aldis to bring back 7’3’’ WWE giant as his bodyguard to teach Randy Orton a lesson? Exploring potential SmackDown surprise 

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis had a tough time at Backlash. The 39-year-old fell victim to a brutal RKO from Randy Orton. Moreover, this was the third RKO from The Apex Predator to Aldis and the second this year. The Viper has already paid a hefty fine because of his actions, but he has not yet mended his ways.

Ad

As a result of all this, Nick Aldis can think of another way to teach Orton a lesson. The former NWA World Champion can bring back WWE Superstar Omos as his bodyguard to handle The Viper. This would also be the perfect booking for the 7ft 3in giant, as he would be pitted against a 14-time world champion upon his return. Omos has been absent from WWE for over a year now.

Ad

Trending

Ad

He last appeared in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle last year on the April 5, 2024 episode of SmackDown. He was speculated to return at WrestleMania 41, but that didn't happen. The rumors of his comeback started earlier this year, when he announced that he was leaving Pro Wrestling NOAH. He had been wrestling at the Japanese wrestling promotion while under a WWE contract. He won the GHC Tag Team Championship at NOAH, but had relinquished the gold earlier this year.

Ad

That's when the speculations of his return began. Nick Aldis can bring in Omos and get Randy Orton assaulted on this week's episode of SmackDown. As for The Viper, it remains to be seen what line of action he has planned next, after his loss to John Cena at Backlash.

Randy Orton can once again challenge John Cena for the WWE Championship

The Apex Predator lost his shot at the Undisputed WWE Title against John Cena at Backlash. The match was advertised as the last clash between the two legends. However, The Viper can have another title shot, which could either take place at Money in the Bank or SummerSlam.

Ad

SummerSlam looks to be the apt venue for another title match between Cena and Orton, where the latter can challenge the 17-time world champion to a No Disqualification match. The event can also witness The Rock showing up for John Cena, and Cody Rhodes returning to save Randy Orton.

Quite surprisingly, Cody Rhodes also hasn't made any appearance since losing his championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 41. The American Nightmare hasn't challenged Cena for a rematch. The fans are eagerly awaiting his return and his face-off with John Cena before another clash.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohammad Bilal Mohammad Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.



Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers. Know More