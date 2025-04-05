Nick Aldis to bring back ex-WWE champion after 5 years as his bodyguard due to Randy Orton? Potential explored

In the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Nick Aldis became the latest victim of an RKO when Randy Orton struck the National Treasure in the middle of the ring. This unfolded when Aldis initially invited Kevin Owens into the ring to announce the heartbreaking news of his real-life injury, leading to his match against Orton getting canceled.

Ad

With this, the Legend Killer is now out of the WrestleMania card which doesn't suit The Viper well. This resulted in Orton hitting an RKO on Nick Aldis and eventually leaving the ring. Attacking the authority figure might lead to the Legend Killer facing consequences.

However, to prevent such a situation in the near future, the SmackDown General Manager might bring former WWE star Rusev back to the company after almost five years as his bodyguard. For those unaware, the latest reports have disclosed that the Bulgarian Brute is expected to soon make his return to the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

Given the current situation of the National Treasure, he might bring Rusev back to the company in the role of his personal bodyguard. The physicality of the former United States Champion will help him protect Aldis. Additionally, this new role will also give Rusev a fresh start to his WWE career and eventually help him have a bigger impact upon his return.

The last time the former AEW star wrestled in the Stamford-based promotion was on the February 17, 2020 episode of RAW. It will be intriguing to see how Triple H will book the former US Champion upon his potential return to World Wrestling Entertainment.

Ad

Nick Aldis has recently announced some major matches for WWE WrestleMania 41

In the latest episode of the blue brand, some major matches were added to the card of WrestleMania 41. In a backstage segment, Nick Aldis confirmed that next week on SmackDown, a gauntlet match would take place with the winner clashing against Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez at WrestleMania 41.

Besides this, Jacob Fatu and LA Knight are set to battle for the United States Championship. This match was announced after Braun Strowman suffered a clean loss against the Samoan Werewolf leading to Jacob becoming the number one contender.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Additionally, the Jade Cargill & Naomi match is now also part of Shows of the Shows. It remains to see how the forthcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will unfold under Nick Aldis' leadership.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More