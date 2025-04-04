Nick Aldis to bring John Cena on WWE SmackDown for a major task ahead of WrestleMania? Exploring the chances

Ever since John Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber, his storyline has actively been progressing on Monday Night RAW. However, next week would be the penultimate week before WrestleMania 41 and Nick Aldis could make a big move. The General Manager could bring The Cenation Leader to SmackDown for a major task ahead of 'Mania.

Ad

Aldis could take center stage tonight to address the WWE Universe. He could announce a huge contract signing between John Cena and Cody Rhodes for their Undisputed WWE Championship match. Nick Aldis could make the contract signing official for the April 11 episode of SmackDown which will air from Seattle, Washington.

The General Manager could state that both Cena and Rhodes will be under the same roof on the Friday night show. There is a high chance of it happening as WWE will be able to showcase the current rivalry more extensively. Currently, this feud has remained limited to RAW but a compelling segment on SmackDown will make it look more prominent.

Ad

Trending

Also, contract signing has been WWE's way to elevate any rivalry and it has apparently become a tradition now. Hence, the Triple H-led creative team could pit The American Nightmare against The Franchise Player next week on the blue brand. Both superstars could tear each other apart after potentially signing the dotted line.

Expand Tweet

Ad

John Cena to attack and injure Cody Rhodes ahead of WrestleMania 41?

The latest episode of RAW witnessed an incredible promo battle between John Cena and Cody Rhodes. However, it did not turn out well for The Franchise Player as he ended up taking a Cross Rhodes from the champion. After what happened, the 47-year-old could now be seething for revenge.

Ad

Cena could unleash a merciless attack on Rhodes the next time they share the ring be it on RAW or SmackDown. He could completely decimate The American Nightmare and make him bleed, similar to what The Rock did to Cody Rhodes during the build-up towards last year's WrestleMania.

The 16-time World Champion could give a defiant message to the champion ahead of their big match at WrestleMania 41. While the possibility of Rhodes getting injured is low, he could still face John Cena's wrath. Rumors also suggest that Cena could return with The Final Boss.

Ad

Expand Tweet

However, it is all speculation at this point. It will be quite interesting to see what new layer unfolds in this blockbuster rivalry ahead of The Show of Shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback