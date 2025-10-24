Nick Aldis to cancel Cody Rhodes vs Drew McIntyre at WWE SNME due to shocking reason? Possibly explored

Drew McIntyre is set to battle Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event. This is a match fans have been clamoring to see and therefore, the excitement is at a fever pitch. However, Nick Aldis could drop a bombshell on the upcoming episode of SmackDown and cancel this blockbuster showdown from the card.This potential decision might stem from a shocking reason. Jacob Fatu was set to face Drew McIntyre last week in a Number One Contender match for Cody Rhodes' title. However, Fatu was mysteriously attacked backstage, which took him out of the equation, inadvertently benefiting McIntyre. In the wake of this incident, all fingers pointed toward The Scottish Warrior.However, Nick Aldis could find concrete evidence tonight on SmackDown supporting that Drew McIntyre was the mysterious attacker. And if he does, there is a high possibility that the General Manager could cancel the Undisputed WWE Championship match between McIntyre and Rhodes that is set to take place at Saturday Night's Main Event.Aldis sent a chilling warning to The Scottish Warrior last week, stating that if he turns out to be the mysterious attacker, the latter would face severe consequences. Therefore, the SmackDown GM wouldn't flinch at removing Drew McIntyre from the title match at SNME if he finds something substantial against the former WWE Champion.However, it all depends on what unravels tonight when SmackDown emanates from Tempe, Arizona. It will be quite interesting to see how things shape up ahead of Saturday Night's Main Event.Nick Aldis to add a special stipulation to Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes match?The rivalry between Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes has reached a whole new level on SmackDown. Although the two are currently set to face at SNME, this match may see a special stipulation. Last week on SmackDown, Rhodes and McIntyre battled each other in an impromptu match.However, it ended in a disqualification when The American Nightmare hit The Scottish Warrior with the Undisputed WWE Title. It was a clear indication that this rivalry now knows no bounds and that both superstars are hungry to tear each other apart in any way possible.In light of this, Nick Aldis could add a special stipulation like &quot;No DQ&quot; or a &quot;Last Man Standing&quot; match to their upcoming clash at SNME. This will allow Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre to turn the entire arena into a breeding ground of chaos to destroy each other.Moreover, it will add an exciting layer to their showdown. Stipulation matches always fascinate fans and hence it will also be a treat for the WWE Universe. However, this is currently speculation and only time will tell what happens.