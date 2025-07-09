Nick Aldis to cost WWE star at Saturday Night’s Main Event and set up SummerSlam match? Looking at the possibility

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is right around the corner, and the fans have been quite excited about what might unfold at the show. The company has confirmed some massive matches for the night, including surprises and twists that may introduce new storylines for SummerSlam 2025.

One of the major matches confirmed for the weekend is Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton. The Scottish Warrior returned last week on the blue brand after being absent for a few weeks, just to be on the receiving end of an RKO, which led to Nick Aldis confirming the singles match between the two.

While the match is official, Nick Aldis could add a massive twist to the storyline that might add a lot of excitement among fans ahead of SummerSlam. The General Manager of SmackDown could interfere during the match at Saturday Night’s Main Event, just to cost Orton the battle, which could lead to McIntyre picking up a victory against the Viper.

This could further lead to the storyline between Orton and Aldis finally seeing developments, which should lead to a match between the two at the Biggest Party of the Summer. Aldis has been expected to return to the squared circle for a long time now, specifically after taking a couple of RKOs over the past few months on the blue brand.

The interference at Saturday Night’s Main Event could be revenge for the RKOs Orton had delivered, followed by Aldis finally getting his hands on the former World Champion at SummerSlam. With some massive developments expected in the story, fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for both men next.

What else is WWE planning for SummerSlam 2025?

WWE has already started shaping up the card for SummerSlam, and a lot of it depends on the results this weekend. Saturday Night’s Main Event is set to include two more massive matches: Seth Rollins finally getting his hands on LA Knight, and then Goldberg’s final match against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Apart from SNME, the company has also confirmed Evolution II for this weekend, which also has a stacked match card, including some title matches. With the company's landscape possibly set to shift this weekend, SummerSlam could end up having a number of surprises.

The company has confirmed one massive match for the Biggest Party of the Summer. Cody Rhodes is set for his rematch against John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship. It will be interesting to see what more the company has in store for the premium live event.

