Nick Aldis to be informed on SmackDown that 34-year-old star has quit WWE following loss? Possibility explored

WWE SmackDown has been featuring some of the most intriguing storylines in the company, including some surprising twists and turns. Last week, on SmackDown following WrestleMania, Green defended her Women’s United States Championship against Zelina Vega and ultimately lost the match and the title.

Since then, Green’s status in the company has dropped a bit, and she has made a major statement on social media, leaving much uncertainty regarding her future. Chelsea, in a post on X, stated ‘Goodbye’ to the company, adding that this was her farewell address.

This has raised many questions about the 34-year-old star’s future with the company. With Green’s future uncertain, Piper Niven and Alba Fyre’s will also be affected, which could end up being a massive blow to the company.

However, considering the brilliant character work Green has been doing over the past few months, and the star maintaining it on social media as well, this might not be what the fans have been speculating. Chelsea Green has certainly received the recognition she deserves, and stepping away from the company at this point in her career wouldn’t be a wise move.

This could potentially be Green’s character work again, but this time with a major twist. The star, along with her allies, might confront Nick Aldis backstage on SmackDown this week to announce that they are quitting the blue brand following Green’s massive loss last week.

Furthermore, the trio could announce their return to Monday Night RAW under Adam Pearce's supervision, which could lead to some massive opportunities for them.

Zelina Vega recently addressed her massive title win on WWE SmackDown

Following her massive WWE Women’s United States Championship victory, Zelina Vega talked about it in an interview on Busted Open. The star addressed what the title victory meant to her and added that she planned to take the title to her dad’s memorial.

"I am going to the 9/11 Memorial and finally getting to put singles gold on my dad’s name at the Memorial. So, I’m very, very excited to finally do that. And, I mean, the thing is, it doesn’t mean that the journey is over in that sense, because I still - there’s always a part of you that’s like, ‘I want the world title.’ I do. And I think if anything, this inspires me to show people who I am as a champion. And you kind of have a duty to show them how you can rock with that title too. So, it’s nice to be able to finally just do this and have that moment because I’ve wanted it for so, so long," said Vega.

With Vega as the new champion, WWE has opened the doors to a plethora of opportunities. Fans will now have to wait and see what WWE has in store for Vega next.

