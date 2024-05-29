Nick Aldis must give 7-time WWE champion a title shot against Cody Rhodes to ensure he doesn't quit SmackDown

Cody Rhodes has impressed fans as the Undisputed WWE Champion on SmackDown. Meanwhile, Nick Aldis can introduce a familiar name as Rhodes' next challenger to ensure he doesn't depart the blue brand.

Nick Aldis has had a tough time dealing with stars on SmackDown lately. This past week, former two-time WWE Champion AJ Styles said he wants another shot against Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship since he seemingly doesn't have much time left. The National Treasure may give The Phenomenal One exactly what he wants if he wants to retain his services.

On the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown, Nick Aldis could announce that he has granted AJ Styles another shot at Cody Rhodes' title, and he could have a few reasons why he should consider this.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles could be an interesting match en route to Clash at the Castle

WWE King and Queen of the Ring just wrapped up last weekend and featured a lot of exciting matches and moments. Some champions retained their titles, but some haven't. However, now that it will be a few weeks before the next PLE, Cody could find another way to occupy himself.

Since a match between Rhodes and Styles took place recently, it would make sense if the rematch didn't happen at a premium live event like Clash at the Castle. Instead, WWE could book the match on an episode of SmackDown to hype fans up, since their clash at Backlash was well-received by many.

It could lead to AJ Styles finding his eventual rival

While Nick Aldis is currently the General Manager of SmackDown, many know what he can do as an in-ring performer. Despite the former NWA World Heavyweight Champion playing an on-screen authority role well, the fans are anticipating his return to action.

The main reason Styles is having meetings with Aldis is to get a potential rematch against Rhodes. However, if he is unsuccessful again, the former US Champion could attack Nick. As veterans of the sport, they will surely have an interesting and exciting feud that could result in a match at SummerSlam.

Nick Aldis wouldn't want to lose AJ Styles to RAW

Expand Tweet

Although SmackDown has the Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, along with several top stars like The Bloodline, Randy Orton, Logan Paul, Naomi, and Tiffany Stratton, the RAW roster should still not be underestimated.

Monday Night RAW has The Judgment Day, Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, Gunther, Jey Uso, Liv Morgan, and more. If The Phenomenal One doesn't get what he wants, he might threaten to jump ship to the red brand. Aldis would definitely want to keep somebody like Styles on his roster and in a top position. So to keep one of his top stars happy, The National Treasure must give AJ what he wants.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback