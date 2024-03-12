Nick Aldis must give WWE Hall of Famer and 28-year-old star a chance to qualify for the Ladder Match at WrestleMania XL

Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce announced a major Ladder Match for the tag team division at WWE WrestleMania XL. To determine the five other duos to compete at The Grandest Stage of Them All, a series of tag team qualifying matches will occur in the coming weeks, and a certain Hall of Famer and his protege could be good additions.

On the March 11, 2024, episode of WWE RAW, Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce announced that several teams will compete in the weekly episodes to determine who will challenge The Judgment Day for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. For next week, the qualifying matches include New Day vs. Alpha Academy, DIY vs. The Creed Brothers, and Awesome Truth vs. Indus Sher. Another duo who could compete in the contest is Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee.

Rey and Dragon grew close in previous months when Lee started performing on the main roster, even subbing in for Mysterio and helping the LWO during his absence. Both men also have similar in-ring styles, which could be highlighted in a Ladder Match with several competitors, but they might have other matters to attend to.

While it would be interesting to see Mysterio and Lee perform in the WrestleMania XL card, the former's feud with Santos Escobar and the rest of his faction could mean a separate match for them at the card could happen instead. Still, they could use the qualifying match as an angle as well.

Mysterio and Lee could be one of the teams to qualify in the coming WWE shows. However, their spot could go to another team after Legado Del Fantasma interferes during their match.

Which WWE Superstar does Dragon Lee remind Rey Mysterio of?

Dragon Lee celebrates his North American title win with Rey Mysterio

The 28-year-old has already made a name for himself even before he joined the Stamford-based promotion while performing in NJPW, Lucha Libre, and much more. Unsurprisingly, he has also impressed the Hall of Famer.

While on a past appearance on the Bakers Bantering podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer stated that he sees his younger self in Lee. Rey then praised Dragon for his skills and the younger star's presentation.

"I see a lot of a young me in Dragon Lee. He is very unique with his style. Of course, he carries a tradition of lucha libre, which is the mask. The mask represents something way beyond just putting on a mask. It transforms you. It gives you a certain power of representation to our culture, representation to our sport. Overall, he has the heart and determination to go in the ring and put it all on the line. I’ve seen that every time he steps in the ring."

How did The Judgment Day react to Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce's news?

After the news was announced, Finn Balor and Damian Priest stormed the backstage office and were furious about the match. The former even shared he has a fear of heights and doesn't do well with ladders.

It would be interesting to see which WWE stars will eventually make it to WrestleMania XL.

