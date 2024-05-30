Nick Aldis must rectify mistake with 46-year-old star's booking on WWE SmackDown 

Nick Aldis has had his hands tied with several superstars since becoming WWE SmackDown General Manager. The Brit has had to keep The Bloodline in check and also deal with the queue lining up to challenge Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

One superstar who had his shot at the American Nightmare was AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One lost in the main event of Backlash in Lyon, France (May 4). He hasn't lived that defeat down and demanded another go at Cody Rhodes in a backstage segment with Nick Aldis on last week's WWE SmackDown.

The blue brand's GM turned down the former two-time WWE Champion's request and was given an interesting response:

"You know I don't have time."

We have yet to see how Styles will respond to Aldis' decision not to hand him a rematch. It could lead to several scenarios including the former Bullet Club member going on strike and not turning up for WWE SmackDown.

The Face That Runs The Place hasn't quite been doing that as of late. Time is ticking on his career and Aldis needs to be careful with how he handles the situation.

AJ Styles could push to swap WWE SmackDown for RAW amid an untenable rift with Nick Aldis

AJ Styles remained on SmackDown during the 2024 Draft, which was somewhat of a surprise. He's been on the blue brand for several years and some would argue that he could do with a fresh start on RAW.

That said, the TNA legend was Cody Rhodes' first challenger as Undisputed WWE Champion. He's had an opportunity and blown it, but he feels he can still beat Rhodes and become champion.

This is why AJ Styles' frustrations may boil over, and he may start snubbing SmackDown appearances. This could lead to him and Nick Aldis coming to loggerheads and eventually his exit from the blue brand.

Aldis could contact RAW General Manager Adam Pearce about a swap deal. Bron Breakker has been causing havoc on Monday nights since turning heel and isn't in his boss' good books.

The former two-time NXT Champion could be a good candidate to return to WWE SmackDown in exchange for The Lone Wolf. This would open up plenty of new opportunities for the former leader of The Club.

The WWE SmackDown GM should consider catering to AJ Styles

Nick Aldis has done an impressive job maintaining control of the WWE SmackDown roster. He's proven a fine acquisition made by Triple H, stamping down his authority regularly.

However, AJ Styles is one of the company's biggest stars and not one you want to unsettle. He should deal with the situation promptly, and perhaps keeping The Phenomenal One happy is the best course of action.

Nick Aldis could make a U-turn and decide to hand Styles a rematch against Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. He could propose a last-chance stipulation, and if the veteran star loses, he doesn't get another opportunity.

The Brit could also consider handing Styles a United States Championship match against Logan Paul. He was in the mix for the Maverick's title last year but hasn't won it since 2019.

AJ Styles could threaten to jump ship back to TNA

AJ Styles and Nick Aldis have a history in TNA Wrestling as they were huge stars in the promotion. The Forbidden Door opened this week with TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace appearing on NXT. The Juggernaut will challenge Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship at Battleground.

PWInsider reports that NXT representation is expected at future TNA events. It is yet to be disclosed who will appear in the promotion or when.

AJ Styles may not be an NXT star, but he could utilize the new partnership struck up by the companies. He could threaten and eventually make an emotional return to TNA to further his lust for world title glory. He's a two-time TNA World Heavyweight Champion, after all.

