Nick Aldis to personally strip WWE star of his championship on SmackDown this week? Exploring the possibility

WWE SmackDown has been cooking up some intriguing storylines over the past few weeks, and since SummerSlam, the feud between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre has been building up. While the clashes have not started in the ring yet, following McIntyre's attack on The American Nightmare a couple of weeks ago, it is quite clear that The Scottish Warrior is next in line for the Undisputed WWE Champion.After the heinous attack, McIntyre appeared last week on the blue brand, but The American Nightmare failed to make an appearance during the show. There have been speculations that Cody Rhodes suffered a minor injury following the attack, but these are seemingly just speculation for now.However, The Scottish Psychopath teased it to be true last week on the Friday night show. McIntyre asked Joe Tessitore for an update on Cody's status, and when none was forthcoming, the star stated that nobody knows how long Rhodes will be out injured, teasing that the star indeed suffered an injury following his attack.If the injury turns out to be true, if it is serious, this would be a massive blow for WWE, and could lead to some surprising turns of events. Nick Aldis could be seen booking a match between Rhodes and McIntyre for Clash in Paris. Further, Rhodes could inform Aldis about his injury, which might lead the SmackDown General Manager to force Rhodes to relinquish his title.This could be the perfect way to write Rhodes off TV for a few weeks, while a tournament is held to crown the new Undisputed WWE Champion. This could also help Cody Rhodes finish his filming commitments for Street Fighter, if needed.The WWE Universe will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for both stars next.Drew McIntyre warned Cody Rhodes about his next target in WWEThe Scottish Warrior teamed up with Logan Paul to pick up a win against Randy Orton and Jelly Roll at SummerSlam. However, following the premium live event, McIntyre sat for an interview with The West Australian and addressed his plans.McIntyre stated that he felt he was ready for a world title run following SummerSlam, and he had never been in shape for a proper title reign. Further, the former WWE Champion stated that he was eyeing Cody Rhodes, which was a proper warning to the champion.&quot;I've never followed a diet in my entire life. I've got [a] high metabolism, eaten what I've wanted. So, I dialed it in, got the coach, started the diet... I've not felt this good since I was about 25... I'm excited that the clock started turning back cause it's about time Drew McIntyre got a real title reign, because if y'all remember, during [the] pandemic, I was WWE Champion for over 300 days in front of exactly nobody. When I got my title reign at WrestleMania, I was scr**ed out of it. So, I'm ready for that proper title reign. I've never been in better shape inside and out. And I'm ready for it. I'm eyeing up Cody Rhodes,&quot; he said. [6:06 - 6:58]Fans are now waiting to see McIntyre and Rhodes lock horns in a much-awaited match.