Nick Aldis to put returning WWE star in a handicap match against current champions? Exploring potential angle

The upcoming episode of SmackDown will air from the beautiful city of Bologna in Italy. And Nick Aldis is leaving no stone unturned to make it a blockbuster show. Several matches and segments have been advertised for tonight, and there is a good possibility that the Aldis could make a huge impromptu handicap match involving Jade Cargill.

The Storm made a shocking return at Elimination Chamber earlier this month. However, she is set to face Liv Morgan in a one-on-one match on SmackDown after what happened between the two last week. Her scheduled match against Morgan is set to be her return to action on SmackDown for the first time since November 2024. When Morgan is involved, Raquel Rodriguez is not far behind. There is a high chance that Rodriguez could intervene in Cargill's match, causing it to end in a DQ.

Liv and Raquel, the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions, could unleash a brutal attack on The Storm after that. Following this, a furious Jade Cargill could storm into Nick Aldis' office, asking the GM to give her a match against both the Judgment Day members. Aldis could eventually make a 'two versus one' match official on Big Jade's request.

Cargill has been on a rampage against Naomi since returning to WWE. Therefore, the 32-year-old would look to make a statement by defeating Big Mami Cool and The Miracle Kid single-handedly before once again shifting her focus to Naomi. Hence, she could urge Nick Aldis for the handicap match if her scheduled match ends in a disqualification due to interference.

However, this is entirely a speculative scenario and only time will tell what WWE has in store for Jade Cargill.

Nick Aldis to make Jade Cargill's WrestleMania 41 official this week?

Jade Cargill came back to WWE to confront Naomi a few weeks ago. Upon her return, The Storm launched a brutal attack on The Glow during the Women's Elimination Chamber match. Cargill did the same on the following episode of SmackDown by attacking the 37-year-old.

Well, it appears that Naomi is lurking for revenge as well and she could make her move on the upcoming episode of the blue brand. The former SmackDown Women's Champion could launch a merciless attack on Jade Cargill after the latter's match.

As a result, Nick Aldis may have no other choice but to give both superstars what they want. Following an ugly brawl between the two former friends, the SmackDown General Manager could make a huge match official between Naomi and Cargill for WrestleMania 41.

Nick Aldis' potential announcement has the potential to leave fans more excited for 'Mania. While this match seems inevitable, it remains to be seen whether Aldis makes it official this week or saves it for next week.

