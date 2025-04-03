Nick Aldis to reset everything with WWE SmackDown this week? Exploring the chances

Nick Aldis will be quite busy on Friday Night SmackDown this week as the Road to WrestleMania continues. After more than two weeks, the European Tour has ended, and WWE will return to its regular schedule this week. The SmackDown General Manager will look to reset everything on the blue brand.

More specifically, what fans saw during the European Tour that the storylines and match bookings were tailored to fit both the European Tour and the audiences at the house shows.

Now that WWE is returning to its normal schedule, Nick Aldis will try to bring things back to a proper build for WrestleMania, meaning that changes and adjustments will likely be made to the booking and the matches that will take place on the blue brand.

At the moment, several storylines are open on SmackDown, including the respective title matches for the Women's Championship and the Undisputed WWE Championship. It will be interesting to see the plans for LA Knight and the United States Championship after Jacob Fatu's interference in his title match against Braun Strowman.

Nick Aldis will welcome a former AEW star on SmackDown this week

The highly anticipated debut of Rey Fenix in WWE will take place this Friday night, when the former AEW star will appear on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see what plans Nick Aldis has for him.

There were reports that WWE Creative planned a segment featuring Nick Aldis and Andrade, in which the SmackDown GM informed the Mexican star about a new superstar set to arrive on the show.

The segment has not yet aired on live TV, suggesting that it will likely involve Rey Fenix, who is expected to be revealed as Andrade's opponent. This will create an interesting storyline, as both have previously worked for AEW and will now reunite in WWE.

Rey Fenix recently signed with WWE after leaving All Elite Wrestling. Although there was speculation that he would move to RAW to reunite with his brother Penta and join the tag team Division, WWE Creative moved him to SmackDown for now, which means his first run with the company will be in singles competition.

