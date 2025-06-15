Nick Aldis to step down as SmackDown general manager and be replaced by WWE Hall of Famer? Exploring the possibility

Nick Aldis is the general manager of WWE SmackDown, and during the latest edition of the show, he engaged in a confrontation with John Cena. This happened after Ron Killings attacked The Franchise Player. Cena lashed out at The National Treasure following the beatdown and even turned his cap backward, a throwback to his days as the Dr. of Thuganomics.

Aldis has announced that next week, Killings will face John Cena in a match on the blue brand. Amid the chaos, there is a possibility that the 38-year-old may step down as SmackDown general manager and be replaced by Hall of Famer Paul Heyman.

With Cena targeting Aldis, WWE may want to bring The Rock back into the fold to continue the storyline. The Final Boss is a member of the TKO Board of Directors, which gives him the authority to take actions against The National Treasure and force him to step down from his role.

After what happened on the Friday night show, John Cena may approach the Hollywood star and ask him to use his power to force The National Treasure to quit. If it happens, The Rock can declare Paul Heyman as the new SmackDown general manager.

The Wiseman is also a heel and is currently aligned with Seth Rollins on WWE RAW. When Heyman was with Roman Reigns, there were speculations of him betraying the OTC in favor of The Final Boss. Hence, the company may use that angle to show that Heyman and Rocky are in cahoots. This can be a solid reason behind potentially making Heyman the new authority figure on SmackDown.

As of this writing, the abovementioned angle is merely speculation, and nothing is confirmed. It will be intriguing to witness how the storyline progresses and whether WWE uses Nick Aldis and John Cena's confrontation to develop a major program.

Veteran thrashed WWE for John Cena and Nick Aldis' SmackDown segment

Nick Aldis and John Cena briefly interacted on SmackDown, but their conversation remained a mystery as WWE muted the audio. During the segment, fans could only hear the commentators.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, veteran writer Vince Russo thrashed World Wrestling Entertainment by raising questions about the segment being muted. He also discussed the importance of the exchange.

"Why wasn’t there audio? That was so stupid to me. This is your world champion. Why did you not play the audio? Was it not important what he had to say?" Russo said.

Next week on WWE SmackDown, Truth and Cena are set to square off in a singles match. This means Aldis and the Last Real Champion will again be under the same roof, which increases the chances of another segment featuring the duo.

