Nick Aldis to suspend former WWE Champion from SmackDown after massive backstage incident? Exploring potential angle

Nick Aldis has his hands full trying to keep SmackDown under control lately. With tonight's show set to be the last episode of the blue brand on WWE's Europe Tour, things are bound to get chaotic. A major backstage incident could take place on the show following which the SmackDown General Manager might suspend a former WWE Champion.

Drew McIntyre might get suspended from tonight's episode of SmackDown. The Scottish Warrior has been targeting Damian Priest for costing him major opportunities. He has launched back-to-back attacks on the 42-year-old star for the last two weeks. McIntyre might once again look to do the same as he could unleash a brutal attack on The Punisher tonight.

As the former Judgment Day member arrives at the arena, Drew McIntyre might attack him from behind. Before the show even starts, The Scottish Warrior could brutalize the former World Heavyweight Champion. He could smash Priest into the wall, followed by multiple chair shots. As a result, Nick Aldis could send an ultimatum to McIntyre, banning him from tonight's show.

Later in the night, an infuriated Damian Priest could cut a passionate promo on SmackDown. He could call out McIntyre for being a coward who attacks from behind. The Punisher could then issue a stern challenge to the 39-year-old for an epic showdown at The Grandest Stage of Them All in Las Vegas next month.

While it is an intriguing prospect, it is mere speculation at the moment. It remains to be seen how things shape up in this heated rivalry between Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre.

Nick Aldis to make Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest official tonight?

Drew McIntyre vowed to take revenge on Damian Priest for everything the latter has done to derail his WrestleMania aspirations. If the former WWE Champion attacked The Punisher tonight, it would leave no choice for Nick Aldis but to make their match official for The Show of Shows.

Nick Aldis might take matters into his own hands after the potential backstage attack by McIntyre and the fiery promo by Priest. With both the stars looking to get their hands on each other, the SmackDown GM might capitalize on the heat to book this blockbuster showdown for Las Vegas.

There is no doubt that McIntyre and Priest could steal the show at WrestleMania 41 and deliver a jaw-dropping match. Well, WWE can also add a compelling stipulation to their bout. With the spectacle around three weeks away, it would be the ideal time to make it official.

It all depends on what Nick Aldis has in store for the two superstars heading into The Show of Shows. The upcoming episode of SmackDown will likely shed light on all the answers.

