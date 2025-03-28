Nick Aldis to announce a Street Fight between 2 former WWE World Champions at WrestleMania? Exploring the possibility 

WrestleMania 41 is around the corner, and the upcoming episode of SmackDown will see the feuds and storylines shift gears. Nick Aldis could also make some huge announcements on the show related to 'Mania. Rumors have been swirling that the General Manager could address one of the most heated rivalries that has been going on for weeks now.

Nick Aldis could make a huge Street Fight match official between Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre for The Show of Shows. The two superstars have been on a rampage for weeks. This rivalry has transcended the heights of ferocity and has turned deeply personal. Until now, The Scottish Warrior has had the upper hand as he destroyed The Punisher twice.

A Street Fight would be the perfect stipulation for Priest and McIntyre to settle their differences. They could turn the entire arena into a breeding ground of chaos, making every piece of equipment a potent weapon. Another major reason Aldis could add such a stipulation to this bout is to draw fans' attention toward this high-voltage clash.

Many fans have opposed the idea of Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest, as they believe it is not that big of a match for a stage like WrestleMania. However, adding such a compelling stipulation would add a big feel to this potential bout. Street Fight matches have indeed delivered some jaw-dropping moments in the past, and this could do the same.

While the match getting added to the WrestleMania 41 card seems inevitable, only time will tell whether Nick Aldis makes it official tonight or saves it for next week.

Nick Aldis to add a stipulation to another WrestleMania 41 match?

One of the biggest rivalries in WWE is between Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. The two superstars have been tearing each other apart on SmackDown, and their animosity has reached a fever pitch. Orton and Owens will collide in a marquee match at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

Given the intensity of this feud, a stipulation would raise the stakes, making this rivalry look more personal. There is a slight chance that The Viper could ask General Manager Nick Aldis to make it an 'I Quit' Match or a 'Last Man Standing' Match.

Randy Orton is undeniably one of the most nefarious minds in WWE, and he might do that to take things to the extreme. For The Apex Predatory, it might be more about seeking revenge and making Kevin Owens suffer than just a victory.

However, this is entirely speculation as of now. Only time will tell whether Nick Aldis adds a stipulation to this blockbuster WrestleMania 41 match.

