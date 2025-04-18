Nick Aldis to suspend WWE legend, big title change, Roman Reigns’ cousin returns? 4 Things that could happen on SmackDown before WrestleMania 41

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will be the blue brand's go-home episode for WrestleMania 41. We have already witnessed the final edition of RAW before 'Mania, which ended with Seth Rollins standing tall over CM Punk and Roman Reigns.

In this article, we will discuss four things that could happen on SmackDown before Showcase of Immortals.

#4. The Rock may finally show up on WWE SmackDown

One of the things that could happen on SmackDown before 'Mania is an appearance from The Rock. According to recent reports, the name of the Final Boss is reportedly penciled in for WrestleMania 41.

The Hollywood star was included in the storyline of John Cena & Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber 2025. So, with the Franchise Player set to appear on SmackDown tonight, The Rock may finally show up to take down the American Nightmare.

#3. Ludwig Kaiser might emerge as the winner of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

This year, the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal is scheduled to take place on SmackDown before 'Mania. Ludwig Kaiser is one of the names who could emerge as the victor in this over-the-top rope battle royal. The Imperium member has seen significant growth in his booking as a singles star in the Stamford-based promotion.

Even though he was entangled in an Intercontinental Championship feud for numerous weeks. This shows that WWE is seemingly building him for a singles run in the near future.

So, to solidify his status as a singles star, Ludwig might win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in tonight's episode of the blue brand.

#2. Street Profits might lose WWE Tag Team Championship

Street Profits are also set to lock horns with former champions Motor City Machine Guns in WWE SmackDown tonight, with the Tag Team Championship on the line. On the road to WrestleMania, we have already witnessed several title changes.

This sparks the possibility of Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford potentially losing their titles to MCMG. A last-minute change will help WWE make SmackDown before 'Mania even more interesting.

#1. Nick Aldis might suspend Randy Orton after he attacks him again

Randy Orton still has no opponent for WrestleMania 41. When Nick Aldis made this announcement to the Viper, Orton hit an RKO on him. This led to the imposition of a fine, which the Legend Killer had already paid twice in his last penalty.

If Orton attacks the National Treasure again in tonight's SmackDown, fans could see Nick Aldis suspending the Apex Predator indefinitely. Post this, Orton might show up at Grandest Stage of Them All to express his frustration, leading to an impromptu match.

