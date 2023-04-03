Night 2 of WrestleMania 39: Roman Reigns' match in jeopardy? Former WWE Champion (not The Rock) could cost him  

WrestleMania 39 Night 1 concluded with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens being crowned the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. They defeated The Usos bringing an end to their reign. This led to further doubt on what is to come for The Bloodline. Their leader, Roman Reigns is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night 2.

Since winning the Royal Rumble, The American Nightmare has been very persistent in his determination to dethrone The Tribal Chief. However, his former rival Seth Rollins is seemingly unhappy with the massive push he is getting. Prior to The Show of Shows, The Visionary claimed he was 'uncomfortable' with Rhodes earning the opportunity for a WrestleMania main event against Reigns.

Following Night 1 of The Showcase of Immortals, The Rock took to social media teasing a reunion with The Bloodline. While the initial murmurs last year were a match between Roman Reigns and him for the title, it was later scrapped. This was due to The People's Champion citing a hectic schedule that prevented him from being 'Mania ready in time.

Given the uncertainty of the wrestling world, The Rock might make a cameo appearance at WrestleMania 39 but not necessarily in the main event. Seth Rollins could be the one to do so. Ever since he lost three times in a row to Cody Rhodes in Premium Live Events, the former Universal Champion has many a time been vocal about his displeasure on the same. Additionally, with his intense animosity towards Roman Reigns, he could cost him the title in a turn of events.

The Tribal Chief reacted to The Usos' loss claiming in spite of the world being against them (The Bloodline) he was set for his bout at WrestleMania 39.

Roman Reigns title run is now on shaky ground?

The wrestling world lept to their feet when Sami Zayn pinned Jey Uso for the win. The storytelling of the highs and lows of Kevin Owens and Zayn's friendship over the past year witnessed a glorifying win, but what does this mean for The Bloodline?

In the past few months, Roman Reigns and his cousins have been on shaky ground. From fractures and disagreements becoming seemingly prominent, and The Usos' recent loss does not bode well for them. Reigns has broken records by surpassing the three-year mark as Universal Champion, and a year since he unified the WWE Championship.

With Cody Rhodes as his competitor, and with vows to dethrone The Tribal Chief, many in the wrestling fraternity are not convinced of his ability to do so. Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 seemingly laid the foundation of The Bloodline's downfall. Earlier this month, there were also signs of Paul Heyman possibly turning on Reigns given his back and forth with Cody Rhodes, and his history.

WrestleMania 39 will also witness Bianca Belair defending her RAW Women's Championship against Asuka; Sheamus, Drew McIntyre and Gunther in a triple-threat match for the Intercontinental Champion; 'Demon' Finn Balor against Edge in singles competition; Brock Lesnar going up against Omos, and the Women's Showcase match.

