Nikki Bella to challenge for a top title on WWE SmackDown; dethrone current champion? Exploring potential angle

Nikki Bella's thunderous return at Royal Rumble 2025 sent shockwaves through the WWE Universe. Not only did it set the internet abuzz, but it also left fans eagerly anticipating her next move in WWE. The former Divas Champion may appear this week on SmackDown to shed light on her potential plans in the Stamford-based promotion.

The veteran may set her sights on the Women's United States Championship, which is currently held by Chelsea Green. The 41-year-old is believed to make several appearances in WWE following her blockbuster Royal Rumble return. And what could be a better way to kick off her current run than to go after a title?

Nikki could confront Chelsea Green this week, expressing her desire to capture the Women's United States Championship. This could lead to a massive feud, with Bella eventually capturing the coveted title on the Road to WrestleMania 41. Should a title change happen, this could stir excitement in the women's division ahead of The Show of Shows.

WWE's biggest annual extravaganza is on the horizon, and the company will look to keep top stars in the title picture. Therefore, the former Bella Twins member walking into 'Mania as defending champion will open the doors for several dream matches and blockbuster bouts. It will allow the Triple H-led creative team to book a high-profile match for the Women's United States Championship.

Although it is an intriguing scenario, it is nothing but speculation at this point. Whether Nikki Bella will be part of RAW or SmackDown is unclear at this moment.

Nikki Bella to compete in her final WrestleMania this year?

This year's Show of Shows is set to be the final WrestleMania for several veterans and legends, and Nikki Bella could be one of them. The former Divas Champion has been one of the trailblazers in the WWE women's division. However, her time inside the squared circle could be numbered.

Nikki's shocking return has seemingly marked the onset of her final run in WWE. There is a good possibility that The Fearless may walk into her last WrestleMania this year as an active competitor. Rumors have been swirling around that 2025 might be her final year in the wrestling realm.

Therefore, WWE is expected to put her in a blockbuster storyline leading to The Show of Shows. Nikki Bella's homecoming last weekend has created a wave of excitement among fans, and Triple H is likely to make the most of it.

It will be quite interesting to see what WWE has in store for her going forward.

