Nikki Bella may not return to WWE alone

Nikki Bella is one of the most decorated female stars in the history of WWE. The former Divas Champion made her latest appearance in the squared circle at the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble traditional match. Since then, Nikki hasn't been part of any WWE storyline or television appearance.
In between this, reports circulated that the Hall of Famer is on good terms with the Triple H-led promotion. This sparks the chances of her future return to the company. Additionally, the management is also interested in working with her, which heightens the possibility of another WWE run. However, when Nikki returns this time, she may not return alone, but instead with Brie Bella on her side.
It's not a mystery that the Bella Twins have a great history together, both as a tag team and as rivals. Both stars even clashed in a personal battle at Hell in a Cell 2014. Following the return of Nikki Bella in the Women's Royal Rumble, Brie had also hinted at her return by posting about wanting to return to the company to have fun. Not only this, but in an interview before WrestleMania 41, Brie Mode dropped a massive hint of her WWE comeback.
She stated that after watching Nikki make her return at Royal Rumble 2025, she felt that that wasn't complete as she wasn't with her at that time. Brie Bella said:
"Oh, yes, always. What the women are doing today, at both AEW and WWE, gets me going, wants me to get out there. It’s incredible to be a fan of pro wrestling today. But definitely, when I saw her, I was like, 'Wait, it’s not complete if I’m not there,'"
All these hints seem to point toward the conceivable scenario of the Bella Twins making their World Wrestling Entertainment return together instead of Nikki Bella returning alone in her next appearance. Triple H could even utilize the Hall of Famers to elevate the Women's Tag Team division and bring the tag titles into the spotlight.
As of writing, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are your present Tag Team Champions. A feud between the Judgment Day members and the Bella Twins will be magical for sure.
The Bella twins could be part of WWE Evolution 2025
WWE Evolution was a women's exclusive Premium Live event. The all-female PLE debuted in 2018, and since then, the second edition of this event has yet to take place.
However, if Triple H has any plans to have Evolution 2025, there is a major chance that one-half of the Bella Twins would indeed make their comeback. This information was disclosed on WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBing, where Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter confirmed this news.
Now, it remains to be seen how things will unfold in the remaining year and whether the Bella Twins will make their return.