Nine-time WWE champion needs to return after 440 days on SmackDown tonight to confront Bayley as a ghost from her past

Bayley is now the new WWE Women's Champion on the SmackDown brand, but that only means the target on her back has grown larger. Not only does The Role Model have to worry about the new challenges she has to face on the blue brand, but also the ones she shared a history with.

At WrestleMania XL Sunday, Bayley fought her former Damage CTRL stablemate IYO SKY for the Women's Championship. After an intense and personal match, The Role Model came out on top in her first singles match at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

As a champion on SmackDown, The Role Model can now begin to entertain different superstars' challenges for the title. While The Genius of the Sky can ask for a rematch, another star who could stake their claim on Bayley's title is nine-time WWE champion Alexa Bliss.

The former RAW Women's Champion can return after her lengthy hiatus to present a strong challenge for the newly crowned Women's Champion on SmackDown.

Alexa Bliss has possibly hinted at getting ready for a WWE return

Alexa Bliss' latest WWE match and appearance was at the Royal Rumble 2023 Premium Live Event, wherein she failed to defeat Bianca Belair for the then-RAW Women's Championship. Interestingly, Little Miss Bliss might already be preparing to return.

In late March of this year, Alexa stated that she was already "back at it" followed by emojis of her working out. From the looks of it, she has already begun preparing herself to get physical again after giving birth to her daughter in November of last year.

Bayley and Alexa Bliss have a lot of history together

Bayley and Alexa Bliss are some of NXT's greatest female stars in the Stamford-based company's history. Since they joined WWE almost at the same time, their paths crossed in both the developmental brand and the main roster.

In 2017, both women feuded on the main roster, which was not remembered well by fans and professionals. Their feud also featured the unfortunate This is Your Life segment. Their clash ruined Bayley's face run, but they now have a chance to redo it. Both women are now more experienced and accomplished in their craft, and they have also showcased they can be versatile when needed.

Bayley and Alexa Bliss will benefit from each other

Bayley is one of WWE's top stars at the moment, and she needs somebody who can match her character and position in the Stamford-based company. As it turns out, this is something that Alexa Bliss possesses.

As mentioned above, Alexa finished her current WWE run by challenging for a championship, and she should continue down this road upon her return. Once Bliss returns, she should immediately face somebody who is high-profile so that her character will remain elevated.

Additionally, Little Miss Bliss would be a good opponent for The Role Model as the former knows what it takes to be a champion and to remain on top despite not holding the gold.

