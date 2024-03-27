5 feuds for Alexa Bliss if she returns after WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE star Alexa Bliss has not competed in a match since Royal Rumble 2023. She battled Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship but was no match for The EST. Beliar dominated the match, and Uncle Howdy appeared on the jumbotron to laugh at Bliss.

Wrestling fans have been patiently awaiting the former champion's return as she welcomed a daughter to her family with husband Ryan Cabrera. She hinted that she could be on her way back today on social media, and there are a bunch of exciting matchups for her on WWE's roster.

Listed below are five potential feuds for Alexa Bliss if she returns after WWE WrestleMania XL:

#5. Alexa Bliss could challenge Bianca Belair on WWE SmackDown

Bianca Belair dominated Alexa Bliss at Royal Rumble 2023 but the veteran has had a lot of time to think about the loss. Belair is not in a prominent position heading into this year's WrestleMania, and it could be the perfect time for Bliss to get her revenge.

The EST was beaten down by Damage CTRL this past Friday night and will not be challenging for a singles title at The Show of Shows. Bliss could attack Belair following WrestleMania to set up an entertaining feud between the two popular stars.

#4. She could feud with Chelsea Green

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven were a popular tag team that had an impressive reign as Women's Tag Team Champions. However, the unlikely duo dropped the titles to Kayden Carter and Katana Chance last December and haven't been featured as much on television.

Bliss is great on the microphone, and she could have some very entertaining promo battles with Green. A rivalry with Bliss would also cause Green to become even more popular and potentially turn into a singles star on WWE RAW.

#3. Nikki Cross could return as well

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross are two-time Women's Tag Team Champions but haven't teamed up in a while. Little Miss Bliss could return to the company to the adulation of fans, which could cause Nikki Cross to become jealous.

The former SAnitY member reinvented herself as Nikki A.S.H. and captured the RAW Women's Championship in 2021. However, her Almost a Super Hero gimmick didn't last, and Cross has disappeared from WWE television as of late.

Cross could attack Bliss upon her return and become a major heel on the main roster. Nikki Cross has not competed in a match since the November 6, 2023 edition of the red brand.

#2. Bayley if she wins the title at WrestleMania

Sportskeeda Wrestling recently published a video about the failed rivalry between Alexa Bliss and Bayley back in the day. Bliss responded to the video and noted that the rivalry still haunts her dreams.

Bayley won the Women's Royal Rumble match in January and selected Iyo Sky as her WrestleMania opponent after overhearing Damage CTRL plotting to betray her. If Bayley wins the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania, Alexa Bliss could return to confront The Role Model following the premium live event.

The two stars may want another chance at a feud against each other, and it would be an impactful way to reintroduce Alexa Bliss to the WWE Universe.

#1. Liv Morgan could confront Alexa Bliss

Liv Morgan returned as the final entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match on January 27 and claimed she was on a revenge tour. However, she was the final superstar eliminated in the Women's Royal Rumble match and in the Women's Elimination Chamber match last month. She also lost to Becky Lynch on the March 11 edition of WWE RAW.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion is not scheduled for a match at WrestleMania XL at the moment. She could be growing bitter and may take out her frustrations on Bliss if the veteran returns following The Show of Shows. Bliss and Morgan are both very popular superstars, and it would be a rivalry most WWE fans would be invested in.

