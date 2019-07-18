×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE NXT- 5 Points to note: Masked man attacks Matt Riddle, Superstar gets a new name

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
700   //    18 Jul 2019, 09:12 IST

Yet another thrilling episode of WWE NXT happened this week
Yet another thrilling episode of WWE NXT happened this week

What a great episode of NXT it was! Just when you thought that the black and yellow brand couldn't outdo itself, it did so in a show filled with action and thrilling surprises.

As we inch closer to TakeOver in Toronto, on SummerSlam weekend, all of the pieces are falling in place to ensure that the show is truly grand indeed. If this was a preview of sorts for the following TakeOver, I daresay we have quite a show to look forward to.

Let me list out 5 points to note from NXT TV this week. What do you guys think of the current NXT roster and which current superstars do you think will do well in the main roster?

Let me know your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

#5 Adrian Jaoude gets a brand new name and a new look

The great thing about having Mauro Ranallo at the commentary desk is that he brings a combat sports experience that extends beyond sports entertainment alone. Ranallo is a gentleman who is adept in calling boxing and MMA fights, which is why he presented the whole Arturo Ruas vs. Matt Riddle match in a rather different manner. Nigel McGuinness and Beth Phoenix went along for the ride, providing suitable accompaniment.

You may know Artuto Ruas as Adrian Jaoude, and I'm certain that those who watch the WWE NXT weekly show must have seen him on more than one occasion. While he is being repackaged, one wonders if this necessarily means that he will be given a push. Even though he put up a fight against Matt Riddle, he came out on the losing end.

It is clear that Riddle is being primed for bigger and better things. He is 'the guy'.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
WWE NXT SaNiTY Undisputed Era Matt Riddle Adam Cole WWE Points To Note
Advertisement
5 Points to Note from WWE NXT: Former Impact Wrestling star gets new name, Big challenge
RELATED STORY
5 Points to Note from WWE NXT- SmackDown star returns, Ex Impact Wrestling stars get new names
RELATED STORY
WWE NXT Results (July 17th, 2019): Adam Cole defends his NXT Championship, Matt Riddle is demolished by a former SmackDown Superstar
RELATED STORY
WWE NXT: 5 points to note - Big return, Adam Cole makes a major blunder
RELATED STORY
WWE NXT- 5 Points to Note: Top Superstars ambushed, New gimmick introduced
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Matt Riddle not likely to be called up to main roster any time soon
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Performers of NXT (May 8, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE NXT Results (June 19th, 2019): The triumphant return of Adam Cole, a new NXT star debuts
RELATED STORY
WWE NXT Results: May 8th, 2019
RELATED STORY
5 dream WWE NXT Superstar Vs Raw/SmackDown Superstar feuds we'd love to see
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us