WWE NXT- 5 Points to note: Masked man attacks Matt Riddle, Superstar gets a new name

18 Jul 2019

Yet another thrilling episode of WWE NXT happened this week

What a great episode of NXT it was! Just when you thought that the black and yellow brand couldn't outdo itself, it did so in a show filled with action and thrilling surprises.

As we inch closer to TakeOver in Toronto, on SummerSlam weekend, all of the pieces are falling in place to ensure that the show is truly grand indeed. If this was a preview of sorts for the following TakeOver, I daresay we have quite a show to look forward to.

Let me list out 5 points to note from NXT TV this week. What do you guys think of the current NXT roster and which current superstars do you think will do well in the main roster?

#5 Adrian Jaoude gets a brand new name and a new look

The great thing about having Mauro Ranallo at the commentary desk is that he brings a combat sports experience that extends beyond sports entertainment alone. Ranallo is a gentleman who is adept in calling boxing and MMA fights, which is why he presented the whole Arturo Ruas vs. Matt Riddle match in a rather different manner. Nigel McGuinness and Beth Phoenix went along for the ride, providing suitable accompaniment.

You may know Artuto Ruas as Adrian Jaoude, and I'm certain that those who watch the WWE NXT weekly show must have seen him on more than one occasion. While he is being repackaged, one wonders if this necessarily means that he will be given a push. Even though he put up a fight against Matt Riddle, he came out on the losing end.

It is clear that Riddle is being primed for bigger and better things. He is 'the guy'.

