NXT champion to lose their title and move up to WWE's main roster? Exploring potential call-up

NXT has raised some of the most successful superstars in WWE history. From Roman Reigns to Charlotte Flair, the list is extensive. The developmental brand continues to find WrestleMania main event-worthy talent as it grows in strength.

Roxanne Perez has excelled as champion during her second reign as the NXT Women's Champion. She's taken on a heel role and flourished but could be set to lose her title and, with that, move up to the main roster permanently.

Giulia has arrived in NXT and has Roxanne in her sights. The former NJPW star debuted at NXT No Mercy and stared the champ down before challenging her on tonight's episode of NXT. That match is set to take place when NXT makes its CW Network debut on October 1, 2024.

The former World of Stardom Champion is increasingly likely to win the title as she's been pushed as the next big thing. Roxanne will make way and should be propelled to either WWE RAW or WWE SmackDown.

Roxanne, only 22 years old, appeared on the red brand post-WrestleMania XL and defeated Indi Hartwell. Many expected her to become a mainstay on the main roster at the time, but that was her only appearance so far.

There isn't a better time for The Prodigy to head to either RAW or SmackDown than right now. There are several women's stars shining who she could lock horns with, including Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton, and Nia Jax.

However, WWE may hold off until the turn of the year when the Royal Rumble swings around. They could strap a rocket to Roxanne and have her at least finish in the final four of the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez is headed for greatness in WWE

The sky is the limit for Roxanne, one of the youngest stars across all three brands in WWE. She is the second youngest women's champion in NXT history, and her success is predominantly due to graduating from Booker T's Reality of Wrestling School.

The 5ft 1in star may be small in stature, but her stock is high, and she's been pushed as one of the brand's greatest champions in history. She touched on this in an interview with Masked Man Show when asked when the company first saw her as a star.

"I think it started from when they put the NXT Women’s Championship on me the first time around. To me, that solidified, like, every single thing that I had done getting to this point, because being in WWE was always my main goal. Every single step that I took along the way, every single step was for this." [H/T - 411Mania]

Roxanne has been NXT Women's Champion for the second time since April 6, when she defeated Lyra Valkyria for the title. She has since defended the title against Natalya, Thea Hail, Tatum Paxley, TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace, and Jaida Parker.

