NXT Deadline is set to take place Saturday evening, December 10, from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. The show features a new match concept called the "Iron Survivor Challenge." It will be interesting to see how the creative team pulls this off, as on paper, it sounds a bit confusing and similar to IMPACT Wrestling's King of the Mountain match.

Two 25-minute "Iron Survivor Challenge" matches will take place - one for the men and one for the women. The winners of these matches will be deemed the number-one contenders for their respective division titles.

Two wrestlers start the match, and every five minutes, another wrestler enters until all five participants are present. Each time a wrestler scores a pinfall, submission, or being the victim of a disqualification, they gain a point, and the wrestler they pin, submit, or who is disqualified then goes into a penalty box for 90 seconds. The winner of the match is the wrestler who scores the most falls at the end of the time limit.

Below is a preview of the show, offering predictions for each match. As this will be the last major NXT event of 2022, this will hopefully set the table for a great 2023.

#1. Men's Iron Survivor Challenge

Who Will be the Number One Contender for the NXT Championship?

The men's "Iron Survivor Challenge" match will feature Carmelo Hayes, JD McDonagh, Grayson Waller, Joe Gacy, and Axiom.

Looking at the talent that recently had title opportunities, the creative team could always go back to past challengers, but fans can likely eliminate Gacy, Waller and McDonagh as possibilities. Axiom would be a good challenger, but there would be no reason to believe that he has a chance of winning the title.

Carmelo Hayes has been very high on the list of WWE main roster officials. With him recently dropping the North American Championship, it would be logical to have him challenge for the top title before moving on to either RAW or SmackDown.

Prediction: Carmelo Hayes will win the NXT Men's "Iron Survivor Challenge."

#2. Women's "Iron Survivor Challenge"

The women's "Iron Survivor Challenge" match will feature Zoey Stark, Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, Kiana James, and Indi Hartwell.

Three of the four women in this match are heels, as is the champion, Mandy Rose. Indi Hartwell serves as an in-between babyface and heel and hasn't been built up as a credible challenger.

Roxanne Perez has faced Rose in the past, but their match ended in controversy when Cora Jade cost Perez the match. Now that Perez and Jade have finished their feud, the path is clear for Perez to face Rose one-on-one.

Prediction: Roxanne Perez will win the NXT Women's "Iron Survivor Challenge."

#3. NXT Championship Match

Can Bron Breakker Remain NXT Champion Through the End of 2022?

Bron Breakker has been the breakout star in NXT throughout 2022, and there is no reason to believe Apollo Crews is a credible threat to ending that streak, even though this should be a fine match.

Expect Breakker to retain in a banger of a match and carry the title for another few months until he's likely called up to the main roster.

Prediction: Bron Breakker will retain the NXT Championship.

#4. NXT Tag Team Championship Match

Aside from Bron Breakker, the other bright spot of 2022 has been Pretty Deadly. The team is ready for a large main roster presence - both from a promo and from an in-ring standpoint.

Pairing them with veterans and a team with top status, such as The New Day, will only serve to elevate Pretty Deadly further. There is always a chance the creative team could decide to put the titles on New Day, but given the momentum Pretty Deadly has, this is hopefully not the case.

Prediction: "Pretty Deadly" will retain the NXT Tag Team Championship.

#5. Grudge Match

Will Alba Fyre Get Her Revenge on Isla Dawn?

Alba Fyre has had a great run in the UK and has had a decent run on the U.S. roster but could have had more of a presence. Given that Isla Dawn has just debuted, expect her to get the win here.

Despite losing, the finish should be booked in a way to protect Fyre so that she can be built up again.

Prediction: Isla Dawn will defeat Alba Fyre.

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Poll : 0 votes