NXT Halloween Havoc 2021 - Star ratings for every match

NXT 2.0 had its most important night yet with the Halloween Havoc 2021 special. It was an evening that featured four titles on the line and the holiday theme sprinkled throughout the show.

Three of the championship matches were "Spin The Wheel: Make A Deal," a throwback gimmick of the original Halloween Havoc that WCW highlighted as a pay-per-view.

Tommaso Ciampa defended the NXT Championship for the first time since recapturing "Goldie." His challenger was one of the biggest new stars of the 2.0 era, Bron Breakker. Toxic Attraction looked to win all the women's gold on this special episode as well.

With this highly anticipated show in the books now, it is a great time to look back on the matches on display for the night. Despite the big title matches, there were some contests that you would see on a regular NXT 2.0 episode as well. In this article, let's give the star rating for every match at NXT Halloween Havoc 2021.

Io Shirai & Zoey Stark vs. Toxic Attraction vs. Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta in a Scareway To Hell Ladder Match for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships (NXT Halloween Havoc 2021)

NXT Halloween Havoc 2021 kicked off with a death-defying, Scareway To Hell Ladder Match for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark defended against Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, as well as Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta.

This marked the second ladder match for WWE in the week following Seth Rollins defeating Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, and Finn Balor in the same stipulation to win the Number One Contender spot for the WWE Championship. The Halloween Havoc 2021 opening bout had all the crash and burn spots that fans have become accustomed to.

Persia Pirotta stood out at one point, using her power to dominate the opposition. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark used their high-flying expertise to keep their challengers on the back foot. Indi Hartwell pushed Shirai off the ladder onto a ladder bridge at ringside for the sickest bump of all the high impact moments in this action-packed affair.

However, Gigi Dolin kicked Hartwell off the top of the ladder and captured the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships for herself and Jacy Jayne. It seemed likely going in that Toxic Attraction would walk out with the gold, and this was the right decision to start things off at Halloween Havoc. It wasn't the best ladder match of the week, but certainly a good opener for the show.

Star rating: ***1/4

