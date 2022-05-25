NXT's Toxic Attraction will eventually be a terrific addition to WWE's main roster

Since NXT was re-launched as 'version 2.0', they have been slowly building a roster of new stars. It's been a painstaking process, as the brand has essentially been re-booted and almost started from scratch.

Part of NXT's new blueprint is mixing some of its new faces with established stars on the main roster. Bron Breakker has already had a feud with Dolph Ziggler, Grayson Waller has crossed paths with AJ Styles, and Nikkita Lyons is now mixing it up with Nattie Neidhart.

A slightly different situation involves former WWE Superstar and former Riott Squad member Mandy Rose. She was sent down to the developmental brand to essentially re-invent herself, and she's done it with flying colors thus far.

From switching her hair color to changing her overall persona, Rose has emerged from the shadows as the leader of her own group, and she's blossoming into the performer she was always destined to be.

Right now, Toxic Attraction is the most powerful faction in NXT, and could be targeted for the main roster soon

The trio are currently draped in gold. Rose is the reigning NXT Women's Champion, and the tag titles are firmly in the grasp of her stablemates Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

Virtually off the radar of the WWE Universe prior to teaming up with Rose, Jayne and Dolin have benefited greatly from the rub they are receiving as part of Toxic Attraction.

If management looks to promote Mandy in the future, it only makes sense that her proteges will join be by her side. It's also a good bet that the crowd will explode if these three ever make the jump. They already have that kind of following.

It will certainly be a little while before the trigger is pulled on such a move. The ladies will eventually have to lose their respective championships before moving on. But it's a pretty strong bet that once they are all without a belt, they will receive their tickets to RAW or Smackdown almost immediately.

ChanMan @ChandranTheMan With virtually no women tag teams on the main roster, I think it's time to bring up Toxic Attraction, and they should win the titles off the bat in this tournament too. With virtually no women tag teams on the main roster, I think it's time to bring up Toxic Attraction, and they should win the titles off the bat in this tournament too. https://t.co/fxwgRLAr5x

Rose is great in her role as the leader, and Jayne and Dolin compliment her perfectly. With the WWE women's roster a bit depleted due to injuries, defections and (recently) suspensions, the trio could add much-needed depth and talent to the women's side of the ledger.

Toxic Attraction is an example of what the new NXT can be - a factory for new talent and storylines. Combining an established star with two upstarts was lightning in a bottle for the brand, and we are seeing it flashing right now. These three ladies seem almost destined to make history not only with the multi-colored brand, but in WWE in general.

Do you think that Toxic Attraction should go to WWE's main roster as a faction? Could Mandy Rose eventually be a women's champion on either RAW or Smackdown? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

