NXT Spring Breakin': How did Roxanne Perez pay tribute to female WWE legends?

This week, Roxanne Perez walked into NXT Spring Breakin' to reclaim the NXT Women's Championship after she lost it at Stand & Deliver. While doing so, she also paid tribute to several WWE legends.

Roxanne Perez was featured in a promo for her NXT Women’s Championship match at NXT Spring Breakin’. The 21-year-old NXT superstar said she grew up watching WWE. Roxanne also name-dropped Lita, AJ Lee, and The Bella Twins, among other legends she admired.

Roxanne Perez prefaced her NXT Spring Breakin' promo by saying that her friends wanted to be like Disney princesses, but she wanted to be a WWE Superstar. She said she was attracted to pro wrestling the moment she first laid her eyes on the product.

Roxanne Perez will fight for the NXT Women’s Championship in a triple-threat match at NXT Spring Breakin’ later tonight. The Prodigy will go up against defending champion Indi Hartwell and challenger Tiffany Stratton in the show's main event.

Bron Breakker destroyed Carmelo Hayes at NXT Spring Breakin'

Carmelo Hayes defeated Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship at Stand & Deliver. He had his first title defense against Grayson Waller this week at NXT Spring Breakin.’ The champion retained his title against the arrogant Aussie after a hard-fought battle.

Following the match, Melo grabbed the mic and called out Bron Breakker. He said he wants Breakker at NXT Battleground. Breakker’s music hit, and the former champion accidentally took out Trick Williams with a vicious spear. Breakker then delivered a massive slam to Melo.

He brutalized Williams with a camel clutch. Breakker went outside and hit a massive spear on Carmelo Hayes into the wooden panel. The cameras later showed the champion being stretchered off at NXT Spring Breakin’.

Are you enjoying NXT Spring Breakin' so far? Let us know in the comments!

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes