NXT Superstar shows off his remarkable transformation with message to 'past self'

WWE is a constantly evolving empire of change, with its Superstars always having to reinvent what they do and how they look.

The likes of Chris Jericho, The Undertaker, and The Rock are just a handful of the names who’ve enjoyed phenomenal success in the industry, thanks to their ability to adapt.

From the Dead Man to the American Badass and back again; The Undertaker’s regeneration across his WWE career is phenomenal; Jericho has arguably repackaged himself successfully more times than any other competitor in history, while The Rock’s look, sound, and feel at the peak of his WWE career couldn’t be more different to that of his debut.

Credit must also go, then, to Tyler Breeze, for also working wonders with his image. He’s arguably one of the company’s most underrated talents, while his ability to change up his look also goes way under the radar.

From his ‘Gorgeous’ NXT days of old, his ‘main roster’ run as one of the Fashion Police with Fandango, all the way through to his current persona back on the Black and gold brand, the 32-year-old Canadian does all he can to stay ahead.

He’s also well known for his self-deprecating nature, too, as one glace at his recent social media will tell you. Clearly better off for a number of years’ worth of experience in the wrestling industry, Breeze posted an amusing message to his past self, with some words of comfort, encouragement, and advice.

To Past me, Couple things 1.cut your hair , 2. Stop tanning , 3. I promise lifting that much won’t make you gigantic and it’s ok 😏 pic.twitter.com/aMOnweQTPs — Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) January 31, 2020

There was even a nod to Jericho’s own irrepressible ability to re-invent himself, too, in amongst the replies from Tyler:

Only if I knew the Judas effect https://t.co/Ifnfi7Xvwy — Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) January 31, 2020

