NXT TakeOver: In Your House- 5 last-minute predictions

NXT TakeOver: In Your House is set to take place tonight/ The event will be held at the Capitol Wrestling Center. Last year's NXT TakeOver: In Your House saw titles changing hands, including the NXT Women's Championship being won by Io Shirai from Charlotte Flair.

This year's event will see five titles on the line. The NXT Championship, NXT Women's Championship, North American Championship and Tag Team titles will all be up for grabs, as well as the new Million Dollar Championship. In addition to the title matches, Mercedes Martinez will face Xia Li in singles action.

There are many possibilities for what could go down at this weekend's NXT TakeOver: In Your House, and here are five last-minute predictions for the event.

#5 Could we be bidding farewell to Mercedes Martinez at NXT TakeOver: In Your House?

At tonight's pay-per-view, Mercedes Martinez will be going head-to-head with Xia Li. Over the past few weeks, Li and Mei Ling have made a target of Martinez, marking her out with a black symbol on her wrist. Li has also made mention of her Mae Young Classic match against Martinez back in 2017.

This all led to a match between Mercedes Martinez and Xia Li being established for NXT TakeOver: In Your House this weekend.

Going into the event, there have been reports that Mercedes Martinez is on her way out of NXT. There has been talk of her moving to RAW to be allied with Eva Marie, who is making her in-ring return after four years, as her "muscle". NXT UK's Piper Niven is another name who has been mentioned for this role.

Over the past few years, talent moving on to either RAW or SmackDown have often put over talent who are on the up in NXT on their way out of the brand. Recent examples of this have been Rhea Ripley and Shayna Baszler, who went up against Raquel Gonzalez and Shotzi Blackheart respectively as they bowed out of NXT.

Going up against Xia Li at NXT TakeOver: In Your House could be a fitting NXT farewell for Mercedes Martinez, especially if the reports of her joining the main roster do indeed come to fruition.

