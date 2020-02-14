NXT TakeOver: Portland - 5 potential finishes to Keith Lee vs Dominik Dijakovic for the North American Championship

The clash of the heavyweights will decide the faith of the North American Championship

The NXT North American Championship is the only mid-card Championship in all of NXT and NXT UK making it one of the most sought after titles in the entire company.

With two divisions fighting for one title, the possibilities of match ups are endless, and we will witness one of the biggest clashes for the title at NXT TakeOver: Portland.

The newly crowned North American Champion Keith Lee will take on NXT’s resident giant Dominik Dijakovic in a clash that will be epic, to say the least. This is the first Title Lee has won during his NXT career, while Dijakovic will be looking to score his first Championship.

With so much up for grabs, let’s take a look at the 5 possible endings to the North American Championship match between The Limitless One and NXT’s giant.

#5 Dominik Dijakovic wins his first NXT title

Are the fans ready for a new Champion?

Just like Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic too was once on the rise in NXT. In fact, both men were seen as equals and kept trading victories during their intense rivalry which kept fans very happy.

However, the build-up to Survivor Series helped Lee get more frequent flyer miles and he became a favorite not just for the NXT Universe, but the entire WWE Universe.

The Limitless One rose above everyone else and defeated Roderick Strong to win the NXT North American Championship while Dijakovic kept on putting in the hard work to get back in parallel with the big guy.

Dijakovic has defeated Damian Priest and Killian Dain over the past few weeks, and the victory over the two big men prove that he too is ready for a big run.

While defeating Lee so early on in his reign seems unlikely, NXT could pull off the ultimate swerve to give fans an interesting storyline. Dijakovic could win the title at TakeOver: Portland and the two can continue to trade victories in order to rise together again.

