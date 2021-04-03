NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver predictions

We are less than a week away from NXT Stand & Deliver. The event will take place just before WrestleMania weekend and serve as the brand's big event of the year. It'll also showcase some of the biggest matches from the biggest names in NXT.

The black and gold brand looks extremely different than what it did last year. Superstars have come and gone. Some have even made their return to the once developmental brand.

As with any Takeover card, this one is brimming with dream matches. Big names collide in once-in-a-lifetime matchups that we thought would never happen.

New names like LA Knight (formerly Eli Drake), Bronson Reed, and Cameron Grimes are all looking to cap off their first year in NXT with the largest showcase of their careers. At the same time, veterans like Finn Balor and Adam Cole are looking to retain their places at the top of the food chain.

It's difficult to say who will emerge victorious. Yet, let's take a stab and predict who we think will take the win at Stand & Deliver!

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - Gauntlet eliminator

The Gauntlet Eliminator Participants

If you like variety, this match will be for you. The winner of the Gauntlet Eliminator match will face Johnny Gargano for the North American Championship on night 2 of the event. With so many participants, it's hard to pin down who will come out on top.

Let's break down each participant and see where they could go storyline-wise.

Isiah "Swerve" Scott and Leon Ruff don't have much momentum at the moment. Hence, neither might be the winner.

Cameron Grimes has been on another level with his character lately. Honestly, he doesn't need a win now, so it's a no-go for him.

It's tempting to claim LA Knight as the winner of this match. He secured the final spot in a match on NXT this past week. However, I believe there's more to be done with his feud with Bronson Reed. I believe both men will end up costing the other this match. That leaves just one man standing...

Winner: Dexter Lumis

