NXT Takeover: War Games 2020: 5 betrayals that could happen 

The WWE main roster took center stage last month when they presented their penultimate pay-per-view of the year. Now, it's time for NXT to shine. This weekend, NXT TakeOver: WarGames will emanate from the Capitol Wrestling Center. The show will feature two huge WarGames matches as the men and women of the black-and-gold brand look to end 2020 on a strong note.

In the past, NXT Takeover: War Games has been an event that is ripe with betrayals. Just last year, Dakota Kai turned her back on Tegan Nox and almost cost Rhea Ripley's team the victory. Luckily, "The Nightmare" persevered and reigned supreme in the first-ever women's WarGames match.

Likewise, on Sunday, eight men and eight women will step inside the dangerous structure, and there is plenty of room for controversy.

It's also worth noting that the structure isn't the only place where betrayals can happen. Everyone in NXT has reason to look over their shoulders this time of year.

#5. Candice LeRae accidentally costs Johnny Gargano the NXT North American Championship

Candice LeRae is part of the women's WarGames match, which could be the main event of the night. Meanwhile, Johnny Gargano will face Leon Ruff and Damien Priest with the NXT North American Championship on the line. Here, Gargano could call on the services of his wife.

There aren't disqualifications in a Triple Threat match, so there's room for plenty of shenanigans. As a result, LeRae could come to the ring to help her husband. Gargano has tried everything to help his wife win the NXT Women's Championship in recent months. He has been unable to finish the job, though.

Still, LeRae has every reason to return the favor and help her husband. She could help him regain the title, but this interference could go wrong, too. LeRae could accidentally cost him the match and continue the duo's lack of gold.